Information on flood levels at Lake Amon Carter

Event: Tornado Watch

Effective: 06:25 PM CDT on 04/29/2025

Expires: 01:00 AM CDT on 04/30/2025

Alert: THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COOKE GRAYSON JACK MONTAGUE WISE YOUNG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, BRIDGEPORT, DECATUR, DENISON, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM, JACKSBORO, NOCONA, OLNEY, AND SHERMAN.

Target Area: Cooke, TX; Grayson, TX; Jack, TX; Montague, TX; Wise, TX; Young, TX