Lake Amon Carter, Selma Park closed due to
flooding
Lake Amon Carter and Selma Park are closed due to flooding until water levels drop below 922.0 feet.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/7OsTIfM
Dangerous storms bring tornadoes and flooding to county
Levi Davis captured this funnel cloud from his home in the Fruitland and Hwy 101 area last night. A scary night across the county with tornados, flooding, hail and road closures. Thank you to all the emergency personnel who braved the dangerous weather to help people.
‘What’s Your Point’ review possible stone relics
Do you think a stone you picked up could be an Indian artifact?
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will host “What’s Your Point,” an informational event from 1-3 p.m. on March 9 to have your items reviewed by Dr. Sergio Ayala, PhD of the Gault School of Archeological Research. Cost is $10 per person and museum members are free.
Also bring in any metal artifacts found around Spanish Fort that might have been of European origin. Museum Curator Nellann McBroom said if you cannot attend bring you artifacts and leave them, then pick them up on Monday. Call the museum at 825-5330 with questions.
Oct. 7 final day to register to vote
Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election.
Voters also should double check their voter registration to make sure all the information is up-to-date. Go to votetexas.gov on the Texas Secretary of State’s website to make any address changes.
Registering to vote in Texas is easy, simply complete a voter registration application on the SOS website and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.
Fill in the required information, print and sign the complete application. At this late date it may be best to deliver the registration form in person to the election office in the courthouse annex at Montague.
Any additional information on voter registration can be seen on the county website at co.montague.tx.us, click on elections. Direct any questions to the office at 894-2540.
