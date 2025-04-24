Prairie Valley’s Sadler qualifies for state

Last week was full of regional golf tournaments and at the end Montague County had one player qualify for the state tournament.

Prairie Valley’s Dayne Sadler, a freshman, placed fourth overall at the regional tournament and was the first state qualifier since the top three players in front of him were on the two teams that qualified for state.

Sadler shot 93-89 while competing at the 1A Region III tournament at the Mount Pleasant Country Club along with his team that finished 11th overall. His teammates included Sawyer Bray (116-111), Jarrett Horton (134-130) and James Wells (120-130). Lukacey Peters shot 153-154 but it did not count towards the team total. Case Carpenter missed the tournament with a hurt finger.

Coach Lisa Sadler was proud of Dayne, who recovered after starting 18 over on his first five holes on day two to make one birdie and 12 pars the rest of his round.

Sadler was not sure when or if there was a last time a Prairie Valley player had qualified for the state golf tournament, but she does know it has not happened in the 11 years she has been there.

While Prairie Valley was possibly making school history, another program was trying to get back.

The Bowie boy’s team had finished third at the state tournament the previous two years coming in. While it had graduated two members, the team had enough returners to hope to make a run this year as well. Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits came up just short, finishing in fourth place.

The team competed at the 3A Region I tournament at Live Oak Golf Club in Abilene. Rayder Mann was the team’s lowest scorer both days, shooting 76-81. Zac Harris (77-89), Hunter Lea (83-79) and Hunter Fluitt (89-87). Cason Airington shot 92 both rounds, but it did not count towards the team total, which was 325-326.

Ultimately, the Jackrabbits were seven shots back from second place and returning to state. The team graduates three members, Harris, Fluitt and Lea, but Coach Matthew Miller does not think the cupboard is bare, hoping to get back to work and make a run at it next year.

The Bowie girl’s team competed at the Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird. While the program had competed at regionals the last several seasons, this year was the first time in awhile where the team felt like it had a shot at qualifying for state if things went well.

Not enough things did as Miller felt like the team struggled both days as the team shot 387-403 and finished eighth overall.

Miley Thompson was the team’s lowest score both days shooting 86-89. Tess Egenbacher shot 87-97. On day one Reegen Ferguson shot 104 and Kendall Fallis shot 110 to contribute towards the team’s total. On day two, Hanna Bell, who’s 111 score the previous day did not count towards the team total, shot 105. Fallis shot 112 to wrap up the team’s score was Ferguson’s score of 113 did not count.

Miller does not think either round was representative of what the team was capable of, but he was still proud of this group for all the things it accomplished this season. With the team graduating just one player, Bell, the program hopes to build on this year’s success and try to push for state again.

The Nocona girls team competed at the 2A Region II tournament at the Old Brickyard Golf Course in Ferris. The Lady Indians finished ninth overall. Jessie Howard was lowest scorer each day, shooting 101-94. Paige Davis shot 117-106 and was second both days.

Heidi Atteberry and Avery Crutsinger both shot 118 to round out the first day. Atteberry shot 113 on day two and Alexa Sosa, who on day one had shot 125 and had contributed to the team’s total, shot 116. Crutsinger shot 124 on day two and it did not count towards the team’s total.

Coach Kyle Spitzer thought his team did well considering several girls came into the season with little golf experience.

The rest of the schools played at the 1A Region III tournament at the Mount Pleasant Country Club.

Prairie Valley’s girl team finished better than its boy’s team, getting ninth place. Linzie Priddy was the team’s lowest scorer, shooting 106-111. Avaree Woodyard (118-117), Abbie Pepper (128-125) and Maloree Woodyard (137-137). Kiley McCracken’s scores of 142-140 did not count towards the team total.

Coach Sadler thought her team played well considering the course was very hard according to her.

The Gold-Burg boy’s golf team finished tied for sixth overall at the tournament. The team shot 428-432 during the two days. Keelyn Case was the team’s lowest scorer each day, shooting 98-96. Payton Epperson was only one shot behind him, shooting 98-97.

Levi Hellinger (112-124) and Paul Jones (120-115) rounded out the team’s scoring. Brayden Odom’s scores (128-140) did not count toward the team’s total.

Saint Jo had one player compete individually in the boy’s and girl’s tournaments. Julian Luna finished 41st overall as he shot 106-116. Payzlie Cervantes finished 55th overall as she shot 131-136. Coach Jacob Nocktonick was proud both made it to regionals as seniors.

