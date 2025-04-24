Lady Rabbit season ends in heartbreak

The Bowie Lady Rabbits fell one game short of making the playoffs on Thursday night at Holliday.

The Lady Eagles three home runs proved to be too much to overcome as they won 11-6 to earn the district’s final playoff spot ahead of the Lady Rabbits.

Bowie came into the game with everything on the line and the confidence it could do it. After sweeping City View the previous week, the Lady Rabbits then beat a Holliday program it last won against in 2017 earlier in the week 8-4 to set up basically a one-game playoff between the teams. Whichever team won game two of the series on Thursday would earn the district’s fourth and final playoff spot.

The Lady Rabbits got on the board first in the opening inning. With two runners on base, KP Rutherford smashed a double to drive in one run and give Bowie a 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately, Holliday hit back hard in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, the Lady Eagles hit a grand slam to take the lead. Two batters later, an error at third base allowed another run to score as Holliday led 5-1.

The Lady Eagles added to it in the second inning. A fielder’s choice out with two runners on base allowed one run to score. Then the next batter hit a two-run home run as Holliday’s lead grew to 8-1heading into the third inning.

Bowie threatened, loading the bases with no outs in the third inning, but could not get runners home. Holliday then loaded the bases with one out and looked to add to its lead, but the Lady Rabbits showed some life, retiring the next two batters to get out of the tight jam with no runs allowed.

In the fourth inning, Bowie had Chloe Kinney come through, driving in a run with a single to cut the lead to 8-2. The Lady Eagles got the run back in the same inning with a solo home run, making the score 9-2.

The Lady Rabbits doubled their run total in the fifth inning. With two runners on base, Carcyn Moore grounded out but drove in a run.

Next batter Victoria Watson hit a single to drive in another runner, cutting the lead to 9-4. Bowie then followed with a quick one-two-three inning, retiring three batters on only six pitches as it looked like it had some momentum heading into the sixth inning.

It carried over with Rutherford blasting a two-run home run over the fence to cut the lead further down to 9-6 as it looked like the Lady Rabbits might be able to make a late run at tying or even winning the game.

Unfortunately, Holliday was able to get those two runs back in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs, an error at shortstop allowed one run to score and a single drove in another as the Lady Eagles led 11-6 heading into the final inning.

Bowie would need a huge and clutch offensive inning in its final three outs, but unfortunately could not get anything going.

All three batters were retired and the season ended for the Lady Rabbits.

Rutherford led the team with three RBIs, hitting a double and two-run home run.

The team finished with 12 hits, but just not enough were timely enough to get more runs home in a game where they needed it after Holliday hit three home runs. Bowie’s defense committed three fielding errors.

For more pictures from the game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6874529&T=1