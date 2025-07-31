SPORTS
Bowie football camp
Several young men came out for the annual Bowie football camp. For more pictures, pick up a copy of the weekly Bowie News. For all the pictures, https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6876439&T=1
SPORTS
Bowie distributes football equipment
Bowie got ready for two-a-day practices with the distribution of football equipment July 28. For more photos, pick up a copy of the weekly Bowie News. To see all photos, https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6876450&T=1
SPORTS
Nocona football camp
Nocona football coaches hosted their annual football camp July 28. For more photos, pick up a copy of the weekly Bowie News. For a link to all photos, https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6876440&T=1
SPORTS
BHS tennis opens with 15-2 victory
Bowie’s Fall tennis team opened its season with a 15-2 win in Mineral Wells Wednesday, July 23.
In boy’s doubles, Jordan Mayes and Xander Jones posted a 8-1 win in No.1 doubles with Jake Atteberry and Austin Atteberry also posting an 8-1 win.
On the girl’s side, the No.1 doubles team of Heidi and Willow Seibert won 8-1 while the No.2 duo of Laney Enlow and Cassidy Brinson also won 8-1.
For the full story, pick up a weekly copy of the Bowie News.
