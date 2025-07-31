Connect with us

Bowie football camp

Published

7 hours ago

on

Several young men came out for the annual Bowie football camp. For more pictures, pick up a copy of the weekly Bowie News. For all the pictures, https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6876439&T=1

SPORTS

Bowie distributes football equipment

Published

6 hours ago

on

07/31/2025

By

Bowie got ready for two-a-day practices with the distribution of football equipment July 28. For more photos, pick up a copy of the weekly Bowie News. To see all photos, https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6876450&T=1

SPORTS

Nocona football camp

Published

7 hours ago

on

07/31/2025

By

Nocona football coaches hosted their annual football camp July 28. For more photos, pick up a copy of the weekly Bowie News. For a link to all photos, https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6876440&T=1

SPORTS

BHS tennis opens with 15-2 victory

Published

8 hours ago

on

07/31/2025

By

Bowie’s tennis team won its opening match at Mineral Wells last week. The squad has its next match on July 31 against Wichita Falls Memorial. (Courtesy photo)

Bowie’s Fall tennis team opened its season with a 15-2 win in Mineral Wells Wednesday, July 23.
In boy’s doubles, Jordan Mayes and Xander Jones posted a 8-1 win in No.1 doubles with Jake Atteberry and Austin Atteberry also posting an 8-1 win.
On the girl’s side, the No.1 doubles team of Heidi and Willow Seibert won 8-1 while the No.2 duo of Laney Enlow and Cassidy Brinson also won 8-1.

For the full story, pick up a weekly copy of the Bowie News.

