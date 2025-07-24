EDIBLES
Create a classic chocolate chip cookie
(Family Features) Sometimes the best recipes are the ones passed from generation to generation. There’s a reason Grandma’s Humdinger Chocolate Chip Cookies are a tradition: they’re simply delicious. Better yet, this delectable dessert can be doubled if you need a larger batch to feed a crowd. Discover more sweet eats by visiting Culinary.net.
Grandma’s Humdinger Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Yield: about 32 cookies
- 1 1/2 sticks butter, melted
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 egg
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In large bowl, mix butter and sugars. Add milk and vanilla. Stir in baking soda, salt and cream of tartar. Mix in egg, flour and chocolate chips.
- Mix well, spoon mixture into hands and roll into balls. Place balls on lined baking sheet.
- Bake 10 minutes. Let set on cookie sheet 10 minutes.
Take dinner outdoors with grilled chicken skewers
(Family Features) Keep the heat out of your kitchen this summer with these grilled Chicken Skewers. Enjoy them on their own, pair with rice, serve as chicken tacos or toss in a salad for nearly endless, delicious possibilities. Visit Culinary.net to find more summer flavor inspiration.
Chicken Skewers
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoons barbecue seasoning
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce (optional)
- 2 pounds boneless chicken
- rice, for serving (optional)
- In saucepan over medium heat, cook brown sugar, tomato paste, apple cider vinegar, mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, barbecue seasoning, honey and teriyaki sauce until well combined.
- Cube chicken and place in large bowl. Pour sauce over chicken, saving some for basting. Marinate at least 1 hour.
- Heat grill to medium heat.
- Place marinated chicken cubes on skewers and arrange on baking sheet. Grill until chicken reaches 165 F internal temperature, 20-30 minutes. Baste with remaining sauce as needed. Serve over rice or use for chicken tacos.
Substitution: Use hot honey instead of regular honey to spice it up.
Make family barbecue a breeze
(Family Features) When it’s time for some fun in the sun, you probably don’t want to waste too much time in the kitchen. This creamy Potato Salad is ideal for making quickly at home before heading off to your next barbecue. Find more easy summer recipes at Culinary.net.
Potato Salad
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 3 pounds potatoes
- 4 boiled eggs, coarsely chopped
- 2 dill pickles
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 package (2 1/2 ounces) real bacon pieces
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons mustard
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- smoked paprika, for garnish
- Coarsely chop potatoes. In Dutch oven, boil until fork tender. Drain then add coarsely chopped eggs and pickles.
- Add garlic powder, onion powder, bacon pieces, mayonnaise and mustard. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix well.
- Transfer to large bowl and refrigerate 1-2 hours. Garnish with smoked paprika.
Easy, creamy spring goodness
(Family Features) For a soup that smells as divine as it tastes, warm up your home with the fresh scents and flavors of Creamy Asparagus Soup. Pair with chicken salad croissants for a simple weeknight meal without the hassle then visit Culinary.net to discover more spring soup solutions.
Creamy Asparagus Soup
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 2 asparagus bundles
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 3 cups broth of choice, divided
- 4 ounces cream cheese
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons celery salt
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- chicken salad croissants, for serving
- Chop asparagus into bite-size pieces. In large pot, place asparagus, butter, onion powder, garlic powder and 1 cup broth. Cook over medium heat until asparagus gets tender.
- Transfer to blender with 1 cup broth and blend until smooth. Transfer back to pot and, over medium heat, mix in cream cheese, remaining broth and Parmesan cheese. Add celery salt and Italian seasoning. Cook while stirring, blending seasonings in well, then add heavy cream.
- Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve with chicken salad croissants.
