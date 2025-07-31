EDIBLES
Double the flavor with this summer favorite
(Family Features) Take an all-American creation up a notch this summer by doubling the burger fun with this fan-favorite version.
These All-American Double Bacon and Cheddar Smash Burgers, created by Wonder in partnership with The McLemore Boys, give you an opportunity to fire up the grill, gather the family and savor the flavor of a summer favorite. Pro tip: For an even bigger punch, chop half the bacon before cooking it and add to the patty mixture.
Discover more ways to enhance grilled summer favorites by visiting WonderBread.com/recipes.
All-American Double Bacon and Cheddar Smash Burgers
Recipe courtesy of The McLemore Boys on behalf of Wonder
Servings: 4
- 4 Wonder Classic Hamburger Buns
- 2 pounds angus beef
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 tablespoon McLemore Boys Sweet Rub
- 1/4 cup sweet barbecue sauce
- 8 slices cheddar cheese
- 1 pound bacon, halved lengthwise
- mayonnaise
- 1 large tomato, sliced
- 1 head lettuce
- kosher salt
- black pepper
- Heat griddle to high heat.
- Toast buns on griddle until golden brown. Set aside.
- In large bowl, combine ground beef, eggs and sweet rub; mix evenly. Form meat mixture into eight 4-ounce balls.
- Place balls on griddle and smash with spatula. Cook 5 minutes, flip and brush with barbecue sauce. Cook 5 minutes, or until burgers reach medium doneness. Place cheese slices on burgers for last 2 minutes to melt.
- Assemble bacon in 3-by-3 weave. Cook alongside burgers to desired crispiness.
- To build burgers, spread buns with mayo, add first burger then mini bacon weave, second burger, tomato, lettuce and sprinkle of salt and black pepper. Crown it with top bun and gently press.
Create a classic chocolate chip cookie
(Family Features) Sometimes the best recipes are the ones passed from generation to generation. There’s a reason Grandma’s Humdinger Chocolate Chip Cookies are a tradition: they’re simply delicious. Better yet, this delectable dessert can be doubled if you need a larger batch to feed a crowd. Discover more sweet eats by visiting Culinary.net.
Grandma’s Humdinger Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Yield: about 32 cookies
- 1 1/2 sticks butter, melted
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 egg
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In large bowl, mix butter and sugars. Add milk and vanilla. Stir in baking soda, salt and cream of tartar. Mix in egg, flour and chocolate chips.
- Mix well, spoon mixture into hands and roll into balls. Place balls on lined baking sheet.
- Bake 10 minutes. Let set on cookie sheet 10 minutes.
Take dinner outdoors with grilled chicken skewers
(Family Features) Keep the heat out of your kitchen this summer with these grilled Chicken Skewers. Enjoy them on their own, pair with rice, serve as chicken tacos or toss in a salad for nearly endless, delicious possibilities. Visit Culinary.net to find more summer flavor inspiration.
Chicken Skewers
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoons barbecue seasoning
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce (optional)
- 2 pounds boneless chicken
- rice, for serving (optional)
- In saucepan over medium heat, cook brown sugar, tomato paste, apple cider vinegar, mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, barbecue seasoning, honey and teriyaki sauce until well combined.
- Cube chicken and place in large bowl. Pour sauce over chicken, saving some for basting. Marinate at least 1 hour.
- Heat grill to medium heat.
- Place marinated chicken cubes on skewers and arrange on baking sheet. Grill until chicken reaches 165 F internal temperature, 20-30 minutes. Baste with remaining sauce as needed. Serve over rice or use for chicken tacos.
Substitution: Use hot honey instead of regular honey to spice it up.
Make family barbecue a breeze
(Family Features) When it’s time for some fun in the sun, you probably don’t want to waste too much time in the kitchen. This creamy Potato Salad is ideal for making quickly at home before heading off to your next barbecue. Find more easy summer recipes at Culinary.net.
Potato Salad
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 3 pounds potatoes
- 4 boiled eggs, coarsely chopped
- 2 dill pickles
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 package (2 1/2 ounces) real bacon pieces
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons mustard
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- smoked paprika, for garnish
- Coarsely chop potatoes. In Dutch oven, boil until fork tender. Drain then add coarsely chopped eggs and pickles.
- Add garlic powder, onion powder, bacon pieces, mayonnaise and mustard. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix well.
- Transfer to large bowl and refrigerate 1-2 hours. Garnish with smoked paprika.
