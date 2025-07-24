Forestburg Rodeo readies Aug. 8-9 event

The “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas” comes back around Aug. 8-9 in Forestburg as the Forestburg Riding Club pulls out all the stops to present an exciting rodeo, which also coincides with the annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival on Aug. 9.

The rodeo will include ranch bronc, bull riding, calf roping, senior barrels, team roping, double muggin’, junior barrels and breakaway roping. Tickets to the rodeo are available from any of the rodeo royals or contestants. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.

In the rodeo royals contest, Reigning Queen Emersyn De Noon will hand off her crown to one of two young women. Reigning Princess Annabelle Spooner Annabelle Spooner will pass her crown to a new princess out of three contestants.

2025 Forestburg Rodeo Princess Annabelle Spooner