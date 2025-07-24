Time to jam: July Jam this Saturday

It’s time to jam and enjoy an evening of fiddle music and good food to support one of North Texas largest fiddle competitions on Oct. 4.

The 23nd annual July Jam returns on July 26 to the Bowie Community Center West Hall, 413 Pelham Street. There will be a “chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” as guests will be entertained by amazing fiddling tunes and enjoying a chicken meal with delicious homemade jams and goodies.

Tickets are just $15 with the event starting at 6 p.m. and they can be purchased at the door. The funds raised help provide awards for the Championship Fiddler Competition at Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival each year. This attracts talented musicians from all over to visit downtown Bowie, to test their fiddling skills on stage in the Bowie Fire Hall on Oct. 4.

