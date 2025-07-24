COUNTY LIFE
Time to jam: July Jam this Saturday
It’s time to jam and enjoy an evening of fiddle music and good food to support one of North Texas largest fiddle competitions on Oct. 4.
The 23nd annual July Jam returns on July 26 to the Bowie Community Center West Hall, 413 Pelham Street. There will be a “chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” as guests will be entertained by amazing fiddling tunes and enjoying a chicken meal with delicious homemade jams and goodies.
Tickets are just $15 with the event starting at 6 p.m. and they can be purchased at the door. The funds raised help provide awards for the Championship Fiddler Competition at Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival each year. This attracts talented musicians from all over to visit downtown Bowie, to test their fiddling skills on stage in the Bowie Fire Hall on Oct. 4.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg Rodeo readies Aug. 8-9 event
The “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas” comes back around Aug. 8-9 in Forestburg as the Forestburg Riding Club pulls out all the stops to present an exciting rodeo, which also coincides with the annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival on Aug. 9.
The rodeo will include ranch bronc, bull riding, calf roping, senior barrels, team roping, double muggin’, junior barrels and breakaway roping. Tickets to the rodeo are available from any of the rodeo royals or contestants. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.
In the rodeo royals contest, Reigning Queen Emersyn De Noon will hand off her crown to one of two young women. Reigning Princess Annabelle Spooner Annabelle Spooner will pass her crown to a new princess out of three contestants.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Chamber hosts Sip & Shop Christmas in July
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce and its members invite you to Sip & Shop during Christmas in July activities from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 25.
Souvenir cups will be available for $10 as you enjoy a festive evening of fun, deals and early holiday cheer visiting local participating merchants.
Call the chamber office at 825-3526 with any questions.
COUNTY LIFE
Hit road in Montague County
The 2025 Montague County Guide for visitors and newcomers has arrived and is in your Thursday Bowie News. It has a Road Trip theme complete with a playlist and possible itineraries for visitors, along with resources for newcomers to the county.
