Nocona Chisholm Trail Youth Rodeo competes
The Nocona Chisholm Trail Rodeo arena played host to a youth rodeo event of local younsters on Saturday.
For more pictures, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6876321&T=1
Saint Jo hosted its volleyball camp
Saint Jo had its volleyball camp this week as Coach Kelly Skidmore prepares to break out her younger group.
For more pictures from the camp, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6876322&T=1
Britt travels to Dominican Republic
Recent Bowie graduate Sadie Britt is headed to the Dominican Republic this week to play for 18U Team USA, playing for her future coach Lindsey Lipscomb at Vernon College.
Forman will lead Gold-Burg
Gold-Burg will have a new football coach and athletic director this school year.
Earlier this month the school district made it official hiring Danny Forman to lead the Bears.
Forman was as an assistant football coach at Petrolia while also serving as the powerlifting and track coach, but heard from a family member the position was open. Despite being happy at Petrolia, he took the interview and was convinced the opportunity was too good to not take.
Part of the appeal is Gold-Burg’s winning football record, with the Bears going 32-23 the past five seasons including two district titles and two playoff wins. Last year’s team went 7-5, while winning a district title and a playoff game for the second time in program history.
While Gold-Burg graduated several key players, they return a few starters that have several years of experience. That along with the program’s great numbers in recent years is why the Bears are picked to win the district title again in this year’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
“The last five years Gold-Burg has a winning record,” Forman said. “I hope I can put a stamp on the program and be successful. With the players being defending district champs, that has to mean something to them so they will want to prove that.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.
