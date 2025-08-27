Betty Gail Brasier



November 15, 1951 – August 15, 2025

NOCONA – Larry Dale Cheshier, 73, died on Aug. 15, 2025 in Texarkana, TX.

There will be a graveside memorial service at 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Nocona Cemetery.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA. He graduated from McMurry University and began his career as a local manager with various electrical utility offices. He later retired as administrative supervisor for the AEP Turk Power Plant. He was involved in many civic organizations, including the Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, the chamber of commerce, the planning and zoning commission, the housing authority and the corvette club. He also served as the executive director of Vernon Business Development.

He’s preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Dorothy Cheshier; son, Barrett Scott Cheshier; and brothers, Thomas Bandy, Chris and Ronnie.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Theresa Cheshier; son, Kevin Cheshier; grandson, Barrett Scott Cheshier II; one granddaughter; brothers, Donald Cheshier and Anthony Cheshier; sisters, Delores Hoover, Connie Skidmore and Sandra Vicks; and many nieces and nephews.