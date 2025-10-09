OBITUARIES
Ruby “Claudine” Stom Kiles
January 15, 1933 – Septemeber 2, 2025
BOWIE – Ruby “Claudine” Stom Kiles, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 2, 2025 in Wichita Falls, TX.
The family received friends from 1:30-3 p.m. on Sept. 5 prior to the service at the church.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. on Sept. 5 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Glenn Neff officiating. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Claudine was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Bowie to Claude Osborn Sr. and Ethel Cardellia (Parr) Stom.
Claudine dedicated her life to caring for others through a lifelong career in nursing at Bowie Memorial Hospital and Bellmire Health Care, with a brief period working in custodial services for Bowie Independent School District, all while lovingly raising her four children. In 1980, Claudine married Arthur “Ben” Kiles in Montague.
She was a devoted longtime member of First Free Will Baptist Church where she found joy in singing and spending time with her church family.
In her younger years, she enjoyed boating and family trips to New Mexico. Claudine, or “Granny” as she was known by most, held a deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her endless pride and happiness.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur “Ben” Kiles; daughter, Ruby “Carolene” Alexander; grandson, Michael McCarn; and siblings, C.O. Stom Jr., Eugene Guy Stom, George Stom, Roy Stom, Dawn Craig, Carl Stom and June Walker.
Claudine is survived by her children, Billy “Ray” White, Bowie, Teresa Spivey and husband Charles, Duncan, OK, and Elizabeth Dunn, Bowie; grandchildren, Jason Burgett and wife JoAnna, Cody Spivey and fiancé Tracey, Deanna Mendinghall and husband Jimbo, Amanda Conley, Toby Dunn, and Casey Dunn and wife Lindsey; bonus granddaughter, Brittany McPherson and husband Matthew; great-grandchildren, Kenzi Burgett, Chase Burgett, Zach, Isaiah, Charlee Mendinghall, Bryelyn Mendinghall, Tayla McCarn, Chase McCarn, Ashleigh Boatright, Aslynn Dunn, Jaden Dunn, Hank Dunn, Avaleigh, Waverlee, Emberly Papagno and Matthew McPherson Jr.; great-great-grandson, Beau Burgett; and dear friend, Lanny Hunt.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of Claudine to God’s Table at 505 Strong St. Bowie, TX 76230.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Justin Bradley Kuecher
August 29, 1985 – August 21, 2025
SUNSET – Justin Bradley Kuecher, 39, passed away on Aug. 21, 2025.
Services will be at a later date.
He was born in Orland Park, IL to Bill and Connie Kuecher.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Kuecher; daughter; Hailey Schnell; mother, Connie Kuecher; father, Bill Kuecher; brother, Ryan Kuecher and one nephew; and countless friends, neighbors and community members.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Glen Edward “Bo” Davis
December 4, 1957 – August 30, 2025
NOCONA – Glen Edward “Bo” Davis, 67, died on Aug. 30, 2025 at his home in Nocona, TX.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona. He will have a private family interment at Ryan Cemetery.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1957 in Ryan, OK to Carolyn and Weldon Davis. He was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for many years, and he took care of his mother until she passed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Carolyn Davis; grandparents, Ola Davis and Louise Kennedy and one great-granddaughter, Zaibrey Davis.
He is survived by one son, Bradley Davis, McAlester, OK, three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Verna Mae Taylor Jackson
November 25, 1942 – Septemeber 1, 2025
SUNSET – Verna Mae Taylor Jackson, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 1, 2025.
A visitation took place from 6-8 p.m. at the White Family Funeral Home on Sept. 4.
The funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 5 at the Sunset Methodist Church with Glenn Waldon officiating. Burial followed at Denver Cemetery in Sunset.
Verna Mae was born in the Denver Community near Sunset to Allen Charles Taylor and Ova McDonald on Nov. 25, 1942. She married Homer Isam Jackson on July 25, 1998 in Sunset.
She graduated from Bowie High School in 1961. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Texas State University in 1964 and her master’s degree in 1968. She taught school for 35 years. She taught first grade in the Bowie Independent School District from 1964 until 1999.
She is a member of the Sunset Methodist Church. She accepted the Lord as her Savior and joined the church in 1952 at the age of nine. Later she taught the youth’s Sunday school class for several years. She was also church secretary for several years. Besides teaching and working in the church, she enjoyed being with family and friends, gardening and raising cattle.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Ova Taylor; her husband, Homer Isam Jackson; and two brothers, Raymond Carl Taylor and Richard Lee Taylor.
She is survived by two sons, Lyete Jackson, Bowie and Lisa Jackson, Aledo, and Barney Jackson and his wife Nancy, Bowie: six grandchildren, Kayla and husband Randy, Sunset, Kevin and wife Samantha, Lake Station, IN, Emily, Erin, Breann and husband Chris,Weatherford and Tod; nine great grandchildren, Kyle, Noah, Esmi, Zeek and Arlo Jackson, Samiah and Ronan Cox, and Layla and Jaxon Byas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Verna Mae to the Denver Cemetery, 506 Taylor Rd. Sunset, TX 76270.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
