Bowie VB scrimmages in Bridgeport

Bowie tennis has been busy lately, going 3-1 in four overall matches to up their non-district record to 5-2.

The Rabbits traveled to Little Elm Aug. 1 and suffered a 15-4 overall setback. Wins were recorded by Heidi and Willow Seibert in girls doubles and individually in girl’s singles. Laney Enlow also won in girls singles.

On Aug. 4, the Rabbits stayed in the Metroplex and posted an 11-4 win over The Colony. Jake Atteberry and Austin Atteberry who were 8-3 winners. The Sieberts won 6-0 while Enlow and Cassidy Brinson won 8-4.

