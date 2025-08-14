Connect with us

SPORTS

Saint Jo splits pair

Published

6 hours ago

on

After losing several seniors to graduation, there was an eagerness in the air Aug. 11 to see how the Saint Jo volleyball team would come out of the game in its season opener.
The answer: pretty well.
The Lady Panthers gained a split of matches with Perrin and Graford.
Brief summaries of both matches follow.

For the rest of the story, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

SPORTS

Bowie tennis goes 3-1 in matches

Published

5 hours ago

on

08/14/2025

By

Bowie tennis has been busy lately, going 3-1 in four overall matches to up their non-district record to 5-2.
The Rabbits traveled to Little Elm Aug. 1 and suffered a 15-4 overall setback. Wins were recorded by Heidi and Willow Seibert in girls doubles and individually in girl’s singles. Laney Enlow also won in girls singles.
On Aug. 4, the Rabbits stayed in the Metroplex and posted an 11-4 win over The Colony. Jake Atteberry and Austin Atteberry who were 8-3 winners. The Sieberts won 6-0 while Enlow and Cassidy Brinson won 8-4.

For the rest of he story, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

SPORTS

Bowie VB scrimmages in Bridgeport

Published

5 hours ago

on

08/14/2025

By

As expected in the early going of volleyball season, Bowie showed plenty of ups and downs in a scrimmage at Bridgeport High School Aug. 8.
The Lady Rabbits opened with Fort Worth Carter-Riverside. Each team scrimmaged for about 50 minutes. While no official score was kept, Bowie got out to a quick start and rolled to a 66-43 win over the Lady Eagles.
A pair of long serving runs by the Lady Rabbits staked the team to an early 12-4 lead. A pair of 3-point strings by Olivia Stewart and Ellie Mowery helped extend the lead to 23-10. The Lady Rabbits used a pair of solid kills from Mowery to keep Carter-Riverside from mounting a comeback.

For the rest of the story, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

SPORTS

Bowie netters split pair of matches

Published

1 week ago

on

08/07/2025

By

Bowie’s tennis team continued its strong showing in the early season with a split of matches with Decatur and Wichita Falls Memorial.
In Decatur July 29, the Rabbits posted a 13-5 win. In girl’s doubles, Heidi and Willow Seibert posted an 8-1 while Laney Enlow and Cassidy Brinson were 8-2 winners. Maddie Schwarz and Peyton Goodwin posted an 8-5 victory. The mixed doubles team of of Jordan Mayes and Alyssa Airington won 8-4.
In boy’s singles, Jake Atteberry won 8-4 with Austin Atteberry won 8-1. See more in the Thursday Bowie News.

