On-site sewage public hearing schedule

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet for a pair of meetings on Aug. 11.

A public hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on proposed rules relating to on-site sewage facility in the county.

The regular court meeting begins at 9 a.m. and has the following agenda items:

Present Montague County Historical Commission with the 2024 Distinguished Service Award for exceptional service.

Consider 2026 county holidays.

Approve order calling the Nov. 4 Texas Constitutional Amendment election.

Authorize County Judge Kevin Benton to sign the home-delivery meal grant program resolution.

Consider sheriff and constable fees for 2025-26.

Consider House Bill 3834 cyber security training certification for state and local governments online compliance report.

Consider order adopting rules for on-site sewage facilities in the county.

Consider bid for struck-off property at 406 W. Nelson, Bowie and for the judge to sign the tax resale deed.

Review Texas Department of Motor Vehicle imposition of optional fees for 2026.

Replat of Smyrna Meadows lots 4, 5 and 11 in precinct two due to change in curvature of the road.

Budget workshop and consider accepting the fiscal 2025-26 budget and schedule a public hearing.

Tax Assessor/Collector to present certification of appraised values for tax year 2025, along with the no new revenue and voter approval tax rate for 2025 and consider the proposed tax rate, followed by record vote and schedule a public hearing.