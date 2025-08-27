COUNTY LIFE
Texas Constitutional amendments posted on county webpage
There will be 17 Texas Constitutional Amendments on the Nov. 4 ballot and to provide additional information to voters, County Voter Registrar Ginger Wall has placed text of the amendments on the county webpage.
Text of the proposals can be read and printed out on the county webpage at co.montague.tx.us/. Wall said she hopes this will be helpful to voters especially due to the large number of items.
COUNTY LIFE
Labor Day holiday moves up deadline
The Labor Day holiday arrives this weekend and is considered the “unofficial end” to the summer season, although in Texas the heat will continue on into September’s end.
The Bowie News will have an early deadline for the Sept. 4 edition. All news and ad copy needs to be in by 4 p.m. Aug. 28. The News office will be closed Monday.
Pigskin Picks will be accepted through noon Sept. 2 due to the holiday. Most government offices will be closed for the Sept. 1 holiday including the post office, county courthouse and city offices.
COUNTY LIFE
Princess party planned
Calling all princes and princesses! You are cordially invited to join a Princess Tea Party with Belle, Ariel, Cinderella and their princess friends for a royal tea party from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the high school cafeteria.
Enjoy a day of making royal crafts, playing magical games and hearing a story just for royalty filled with singing and dancing.
This is a fundraising event for the Bowie High School Theater Arts Department. Reserve your spot for $25. Sign up on Genius or email april.word@bowieisd.net and pay at the door. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows. Juice, cookie and fun provided.
COUNTY LIFE
City of Saint Jo puts final touches on budget, tax rate
The Saint Jo City Council put the final touches on its 2025-2026 budget and tax rate scheduling hearings for both items on Sept. 10.
At the Aug. 14 meeting, aldermen reviewed and updated the budget proposal from the recent budget workshop. The council has created a balanced budget of $1,672,706.05.
In the budget the council added one full-time and one part-time public works staffer. An additional $72,959.44 was added to capital improvements that will be split between streets and other infrastructure needs.
Health insurance costs went up $33 per person, but the city’s property liability insurance remained the same. An executive session had been schedule for personnel matters, but the council cancelled it.
The proposed tax rate is .519223 cents per $100 in property value broken into .363740 for maintenance and operation and .155483 for debt service. The present 2024 tax rate is .513334.
Budgets from the 4A and 4B Economic Development Corporation boards also will be considered on that date.
In other topics from last week’s meeting, the council tabled discussion on the historical preservation advisory board awaiting additional information as the board is reorganized.
A request from the Saint Jo Public Library volunteers was approved confirming the ongoing financial support from the city in its budget at $3,000. The library team updated the council on its accreditation process and that financial support is a big part of it.
Grant Wills was appointed as a new member of the 4B Board.
