COUNTY LIFE
Texas game wardens emphasize safety this holiday weekend
AUSTIN – With Labor Day weekend marking the unofficial end of summer, Texas Game Wardens will patrol waterways across the state to enforce laws and regulations while doing all they can to keep the public safe on and around the water.
Last year during Labor Day weekend, wardens reported nine boating accidents, one boating-related fatality and one open-water drowning. They arrested five individuals for boating while intoxicated (BWI) and one minor for boating under the influence.
Over the July 4th weekend, game wardens participated in the national Operation Dry Water campaign to reiterate the dangers of intoxicated boat operation. The weekend showed how capable Texas Game Wardens are of being responsive and flexible, as many wardens were deployed to help with the historic flooding and severe weather that affected portions of the state. However, the disaster response did not hamper their commitment to keeping Texas waters safe and combating intoxication offenses on the public waterways not impacted by the disaster.
Over the holiday weekend, game wardens contacted 6,371 vessels, issued 1,230 warnings and 856 citations, and made 34 BWI arrests and four driving while intoxicated arrests. One boating fatality occurred on Lake Ray Hubbard. Wardens also responded to two separate open water drownings; one in Corpus Christi Bay and one on Lake Conroe. Seventeen boating accidents were investigated during the July 4th period alone.
With more than 560,000 registered boats and an estimated 359,000 unregistered paddlecraft navigating Texas waters, every safe decision counts.
Key Safety Reminders for Labor Day Weekend:
- Wear a life jacket: Required for children under 13 and strongly encouraged for everyone.
- Use your engine cut-off switch: It’s the law and can help prevent serious injury.
- Never operate a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol: Penalties include fines and license suspension.
- Take a boater safety course: Mandatory for operators born on or after Sept. 1, 1993, operating certain vessels.
- Follow personal watercraft rules: Life jacket required, obey 50-foot rule and stay off the water after sunset.
- Check weather conditions, communicate your plans and avoid overloading vessels.
- Avoid saltwater if you have open wounds as Vibrio bacteria occur naturally in Texas coastal waters.
For boating rules, safety resources, and education courses, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Boater Education Program.
With dove season opening Sept. 1 in the North and Central zones, game wardens will be monitoring for hunting and boating violations alike over the holiday, but they need the public’s help. If you witness dangerous or illegal activity on the water or observe wildlife crimes in the field, report them anonymously through Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ wildlife crime-stoppers program. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for tips that lead to conviction of those who violate wildlife, fishing or boating laws.
Suspected violations can be reported anonymously through multiple channels:
- Text your tip: Text the keyword TXOGT and your tip information to 847411
- Use the Texas OGT App: Available on iOS and Android
- Call anonymously: 800-792-GAME (4263)
Tipsters are encouraged to include any information, photos or videos that may be helpful. Tips are reviewed by agency personnel, who may follow up to request additional details and continue the anonymous conversation with you.
COUNTY LIFE
“Amon! The Ultimate Texan” presented in Bowie
The life of Amon G. Carter Sr. was reviewed in the play “Amon! The Ultimate Texan,’ by Dave Lieber, and presented in Bowie for two shows Saturday. Carter was born in Crafton, but grew up in Bowie working as an original Chicken and Bread Boy. Top photo he talks about Texas hats and giving them to friends and colleagues. He used the hat also as some of a time machine as he went back and forth to impactful moments in his life.
COUNTY LIFE
Commissioners approve 2025-26 budget, 2025 tax rate
Following no public comments in a pair of hearing on the budget and tax rate, the Montague County Commissioner’s Court approved both items on unanimous votes.
County officials maintained the 2024 tax rate of .4961 cents per $100 in property value and while the rate is not going up taxes will go up due to higher appraisals across the county. This rate will bring in $651,877 more in total property taxes for 2025. County Judge Kevin Benton said taxes on a $100,000 property will go up $13.40.
The 2025-26 budget was adopted with $13,099,123 allocated for general fund operations and $5,288,208 for the road and bridge precincts for a total of $18,387,331. This total does not include the various restricted fund and flow-through fees to the state and other funds.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Clear the Shelter raises funds for projects, adopts pets
Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter hosted Clear the Shelter events on Aug. 23 with food, vendors, silent auctions, reduced price vaccinations and microchipping during the morning event. The group raised $4,200 for shelter projects and medical costs for pets, along with adopt four dogs and three cats. Easy Street Shelter also brought some of their adoptable pets to the event. (Photos by Joellen Stark and Barbara Green)
Top – Bowie Police Officers Esteban Moreno and Brittany Mundee visit with Sarge the Paw Patrol Police Dog and Animal Control Officer Willy Conway.
