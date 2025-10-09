NEWS
The boil order for the Old Bowie Lake water customer area was lifted this morning.
TEEA offers its annual report to commissioners
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, approved the annual records management and archive plan for the county clerk and approved several documents related to the upcoming Nov. 4 general election.
Members of the Texas Extension Education Association group offered their annual report to the court at its Monday meeting. Melanie Stott, AgriLife Extension county agent, gave the report noting the members have provided work and program hours, donations and other in-kind services with an estimated value of $19,979.62.
The TEEA group meets monthly usually offering an educational or entertaining program for members and guests. They often reflect topics promoted through Texas AgriLife such as Nurtured by Nature. They also work closely with the 4-H programs. Commissioners extended their appreciation to the members.
Saint Jo Council meets tonight
The Saint Jo City Council will conduct its public hearings for the 2025-26 budget and 2025 tax rate in a meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.
After the hearing the council will convene into its regular agenda, which opens with the 2023-24 outside audit from the staff of Freemon, Shepard and Story Certified Public Accountants.
The meeting then goes into the 2025 financials where the proposed tax rate of .518223 centers per $100 in property value will be examined. That breaks out into a maintenance and operation rate of .363740 cents and debt service of .155483 cents. The present rate is .513334 cents.
A balanced budget of $1,672,706.05 will be reviewed by the council to serve revenue and expenses for 2025-26. The Economic Development 4A and 4B board budgets also will be presented.
In the general fund budget one full-time and one part-time person have been added to public works. An additional $72,959.44 was added to capital improvements that will be split between the streets and other infrastructure needs. Health insurance went up $33 per person, while the property liability remained the same.
Waste Connections has exercised its right for a consumer price index based increase of .59% effective Oct. 1. The total increase for trash service will be $3 per utility account for pass-through costs states the agenda.
The water base rate was increased by $2 for a $17 base rate for 1,000 gallons per utility account. The ambulance subsidy also will be increase by $2 per utility account for a total pass-through cost of $5.
The 4A budget is balanced with revenue and expenses of $135,000 and the 4B budget is $83,127.32 with projected revenue of $50,000.
The final agenda item is a request from Angelica Rojas, Gilberto Santos and Denise Thurman for building plans for West Williams and Mill Street.
Bowie City Council meets on Sept. 9
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the council chambers.
The agenda includes the following items:
City Manager’s report – Raw water pump project, Smythe Street downtown revitalization sidewalk project and airport layout plan.
In old business, second reading of the 2025-26 budget ordinance.
In new business the council will consider the re-appointment of Carla Swofford, Dean Myers and Tim Biles to the Bowie Economic Development Corporation Board for a two-year term; re-appointment of Todd Brown, Blake Enlow and Ward Wallace to the 4B Sales Tax Corporation Board; and consider appointment of Jeff Seigler to the 4B Board and Terry Gunter and Kristi Bates to the parks board.
Approve an interlocal agreement for 911 public safety answering point services with Nortex Regional Planning Commission.
Resolution authorizing the annual transfer and reallocation of funds from the utility and general funds to designated accounts.
Consider a pair of ordinance repealing the mobile food vendors at Bowie Food Court and amending the permit section. The council is eliminating the rules implemented earlier this year.
Consider resale bid for property at 406 W. Nelson struck off on June 3 at a sheriff’s sale.
Ordinance levying the 2025 tax rate.
Consider mutual aid agreement in fire and emergency services between the city and Sheppard Air Force Base.
Public comments.
