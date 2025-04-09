COUNTY LIFE
American Hat President speaks at Rural America Summit
American Hat Company President Keith Mundee was a recent featured speaker for the annual Stand Up Rural America Summit in Canyon, produced by ACCELERATION by Design, hosted by Canyon Economic Development Corporation, and presented by The High Ground of Texas.
The summit included more than 20 nationally renowned subject matter experts and advice from successful economic development practitioners. Topics were leadership, entrepreneurship, downtown revitalization, rural tourism, business retention and expansion, location tours, and communications along with tips from rural trailblazers.
Top photo – Representing American Hat Company and Bowie, Texas at the recent Stand Up Rural America Summit in Canyon, Texas were (from left): Bowie EDC Executive Director Janis Crawley and husband Joe Crawley, Bowie EDC board member Carla Swofford and husband Jon, Terri and Keith Mundee with American Hat Company, and Mayor Gaylynn Burris and husband Mark all proudly wearing their various styles of American Hat attire. (Courtesy photo)
Bowie master plan update launched with workshop
The City of Bowie formally launched its comprehensive plan updated during a joint session with the city council, planning and zoning commission, city department heads and interested citizens.
Facilitated by Public Management, Inc., which has been coordinating the city’s plan, the night’s focus was to build early consensus around key challenges and opportunities, along with outlining the scope, purpose and process of long-range planning.
Dalton Aiken, director of planning and Kaitlyn Higgins, planner II of Public Management, oversaw the session on Aug. 21.
The city received a $300,000 grant to prepare a new master plan with a 30-month timeline for completion in September 2026.
Top photo – City council members Brandon Walker, Donna Ashley and Laura Sproles, Public Works Director Stoney Lowrance and Emergency Coordinator Kirk Higgins took part in the recent master plan workshop. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie, Nocona High Schools prepare to homecoming events
Montague County two largest high schools will have homecoming on the same weekend.
Bowie High School
Planning is underway for the 2025 All Class Reunion for Bowie High School Sept. 19-20. The alumni committee is busy planning lots of fun opportunities to visit with old friends and cheer on the Jackrabbits during homecoming weekend.
Here it the tentative schedule for activities. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 alumni registration will take place in the Jackrabbit reception room at the high school library. There will be lots of memorabilia to view, with food and drinks. For lunch enjoy food provided in the reception room.
Nocona High School
Alumni of Nocona High School are busy putting together the triennial homecoming celebration for Sept. 19-21.
With a them of “Cartoons, Comics, or Games!,” the event will offer something for alumni, family and friends. This celebration is organized by the Nocona High School Ex-Students’ Association Homecoming Committee. Honor classes are the Classes of 1973, 1974 and 1975.
Craft fairs invites vendors to participate
The Bowie First Methodist Women of Grace will be hosting their annual “Pumpkins to Snowflakes” Craft Fair on from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 11.
If you are a crafter, quilter, baker, jelly maker, or make any type of handcrafted item, the ladies would like to invite you to share your talents with the community.
Booth space is available for $30 for the first table and $20 for additional tables. Deadline for registration is Sept. 28.
For more information, call or text Connie Beaird at 940-577-5759 or Sandy Owens at 972-816-1613. Booth space fills up quickly on a first come-first serve basis so reach out as soon as possible to reserve your space. Proceeds will go to the Bowie High School Jackrabbit Pantry to assist in the support of our community students.
