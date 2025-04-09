American Hat President speaks at Rural America Summit

American Hat Company President Keith Mundee was a recent featured speaker for the annual Stand Up Rural America Summit in Canyon, produced by ACCELERATION by Design, hosted by Canyon Economic Development Corporation, and presented by The High Ground of Texas.

The summit included more than 20 nationally renowned subject matter experts and advice from successful economic development practitioners. Topics were leadership, entrepreneurship, downtown revitalization, rural tourism, business retention and expansion, location tours, and communications along with tips from rural trailblazers.

Top photo – Representing American Hat Company and Bowie, Texas at the recent Stand Up Rural America Summit in Canyon, Texas were (from left): Bowie EDC Executive Director Janis Crawley and husband Joe Crawley, Bowie EDC board member Carla Swofford and husband Jon, Terri and Keith Mundee with American Hat Company, and Mayor Gaylynn Burris and husband Mark all proudly wearing their various styles of American Hat attire. (Courtesy photo)