Nocona City Council meets to consider budget items
Members of the Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the council chambers.
The meeting opens with the presentation of a proclamation to Brenda Murray in honor of her heroic actions on Aug. 3, 2025. Public comments follow.
The workshop agenda contains the following items:
Discuss the negotiated settlement with Atmos Energy regarding the 2025 rate review mechanism filing.
Annual review of the city’s public funds investment policy.
Discuss dispersing the hotel/motel tax collected for fiscal 2024-2025.
Discuss Nocona Economic Development Corporation (A and B) Boards to expend grant funds for signage at Sewell Uselton Insurance of $2,500.
Discuss Nocona Chamber of Commerce requests for road closures for Farm-to-Market Road 103 (Clay Street) and side streets for the Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 13-14.
Consider settling polling places, appointing election judges and a joint election agreement for the Nov. 4 general election.
Annual review and changes to the emergency action plan for Lake Nocona Dam.
Nominate candidates for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Public hearing for the 2025-26 proposed budget.
In the regular agenda, all the above mentioned items will be up for action.
The council also will consider an ordinance adopting the 2025-26 budget that includes $3,094,034 for the general fund; $322,016 for the golf fund; utility fund of $2,566,323 and budgets for the NEDC A and B of $477,401.
That budget ordinance also will ratify the property tax increase reflected in that budget which will generate 8.45% ($54,615) more in tax revenue than the prior year.
In a special council meeting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 10 there will be a public hearing on the 2025 proposed tax increase, followed by action on levying the rate of .3287 cents per $100 in taxable property. This is a 1.9% decrease from the 2024 rate of .3351 cents.
American Hat President speaks at Rural America Summit
American Hat Company President Keith Mundee was a recent featured speaker for the annual Stand Up Rural America Summit in Canyon, produced by ACCELERATION by Design, hosted by Canyon Economic Development Corporation, and presented by The High Ground of Texas.
The summit included more than 20 nationally renowned subject matter experts and advice from successful economic development practitioners. Topics were leadership, entrepreneurship, downtown revitalization, rural tourism, business retention and expansion, location tours, and communications along with tips from rural trailblazers.
Top photo – Representing American Hat Company and Bowie, Texas at the recent Stand Up Rural America Summit in Canyon, Texas were (from left): Bowie EDC Executive Director Janis Crawley and husband Joe Crawley, Bowie EDC board member Carla Swofford and husband Jon, Terri and Keith Mundee with American Hat Company, and Mayor Gaylynn Burris and husband Mark all proudly wearing their various styles of American Hat attire. (Courtesy photo)
Bowie master plan update launched with workshop
The City of Bowie formally launched its comprehensive plan updated during a joint session with the city council, planning and zoning commission, city department heads and interested citizens.
Facilitated by Public Management, Inc., which has been coordinating the city’s plan, the night’s focus was to build early consensus around key challenges and opportunities, along with outlining the scope, purpose and process of long-range planning.
Dalton Aiken, director of planning and Kaitlyn Higgins, planner II of Public Management, oversaw the session on Aug. 21.
The city received a $300,000 grant to prepare a new master plan with a 30-month timeline for completion in September 2026.
Top photo – City council members Brandon Walker, Donna Ashley and Laura Sproles, Public Works Director Stoney Lowrance and Emergency Coordinator Kirk Higgins took part in the recent master plan workshop. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie, Nocona High Schools prepare to homecoming events
Montague County two largest high schools will have homecoming on the same weekend.
Bowie High School
Planning is underway for the 2025 All Class Reunion for Bowie High School Sept. 19-20. The alumni committee is busy planning lots of fun opportunities to visit with old friends and cheer on the Jackrabbits during homecoming weekend.
Here it the tentative schedule for activities. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 alumni registration will take place in the Jackrabbit reception room at the high school library. There will be lots of memorabilia to view, with food and drinks. For lunch enjoy food provided in the reception room.
Nocona High School
Alumni of Nocona High School are busy putting together the triennial homecoming celebration for Sept. 19-21.
With a them of “Cartoons, Comics, or Games!,” the event will offer something for alumni, family and friends. This celebration is organized by the Nocona High School Ex-Students’ Association Homecoming Committee. Honor classes are the Classes of 1973, 1974 and 1975.
