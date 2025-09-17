Beatlemania 64 makes a return to Bowie

The Bowie Public Library will host a community art show during the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the library.

Entry forms are available at the library, 301 Walnut or can be requested by phone at 872-2681. Artwork must be delivered to the library between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 during business hours.

An award ceremony for first-third place winners in each age group will be at 2 p.m. on the day of the show.

Local authors also are invited to promote their books along the library sidewalk during the event. To reserve a space call Library Director Beth Hiatt at 872-2681.

Categories for the art show are painting, mixed media (non-paint), photography and 3D. Age groups for each are five and under, 6-9, 10-12, 13-15, 16-18 and 19 and up.

All submissions must be new to the 2025 exhibition and a maximum of three pieces are allowed per artist. Maximum size is 24 inches X 30 inches. All pieces must be dry and preferably framed with a hanger attached to the back.

The Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts joins in presenting this show along with the library, Bowie Community Development Board and Chicken and Bread Days Festival.