COUNTY LIFE
Ranch tour planned in Bowie area
JA Ranch Tour – September 24th , 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The first tour will be a Ranch Tour of JA (Rooter) Brites south of Bowie on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at 4227 State Highway 59 South, Bowie, TX 76230 (there will be a gate entrance on the North side of road across from his headquarters) Brites have been working tirelessly to make sure they continue to have healthy pastures and to slow rainfall impact for further control of erosion and intake by plants then into the aquifer below us. They have be very active in their conservation practices and work closely with the USDA office all the while keeping the plant community healthy and active via rotational grazing with their livestock. Prescribed burning , riparian buffers, and brush control play a major role in how the pastures are maintained year in and year out. This program is hosted by the National Grazing Lands Coalition.
Please RSVP to Ashley McDonald at ashley@grazinglands.org or call her at 202-701-0118. Lunch will be included with the FREE Registration.
COUNTY LIFE
Beatlemania 64 makes a return to Bowie
The Beatles tribute band Beatlemania 64 brought a high octane performance to the Bowie Community Center performing the Fab Four’s top hits.
COUNTY LIFE
Chicken & Bread Days art show wants your entries
The Bowie Public Library will host a community art show during the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the library.
Entry forms are available at the library, 301 Walnut or can be requested by phone at 872-2681. Artwork must be delivered to the library between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 during business hours.
An award ceremony for first-third place winners in each age group will be at 2 p.m. on the day of the show.
Local authors also are invited to promote their books along the library sidewalk during the event. To reserve a space call Library Director Beth Hiatt at 872-2681.
Categories for the art show are painting, mixed media (non-paint), photography and 3D. Age groups for each are five and under, 6-9, 10-12, 13-15, 16-18 and 19 and up.
All submissions must be new to the 2025 exhibition and a maximum of three pieces are allowed per artist. Maximum size is 24 inches X 30 inches. All pieces must be dry and preferably framed with a hanger attached to the back.
The Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts joins in presenting this show along with the library, Bowie Community Development Board and Chicken and Bread Days Festival.
COUNTY LIFE
Montague 4-H presents annual awards
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County’s 4-H program celebrated its past year of achievements at the annual wards banquet as students kick off the new school year.
Family, volunteers and members gathered Sunday afternoon to present awards. All the 4-H leaders and club managers were introduced and received a token of appreciation.
Recordbook recognition awards went to a large number of members for a range of projects along with project pins.
Read the full story and see the award winners in the Thursday edition.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office