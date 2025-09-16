Ranch tour planned in Bowie area

J A Ranch Tour – September 24 th , 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The first tour will be a Ranch Tour of JA (Rooter) Brites south of Bowie on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at 4227 State Highway 59 South, Bowie, TX 76230 (there will be a gate entrance on the North side of road across from his headquarters) Brites have been working tirelessly to make sure they continue to have healthy pastures and to slow rainfall impact for further control of erosion and intake by plants then into the aquifer below us. They have be very active in their conservation practices and work closely with the USDA office all the while keeping the plant community healthy and active via rotational grazing with their livestock. Prescribed burning , riparian buffers, and brush control play a major role in how the pastures are maintained year in and year out. This program is hosted by the National Grazing Lands Coalition.

Please RSVP to Ashley McDonald at ashley@grazinglands.org or call her at 202-701-0118. Lunch will be included with the FREE Registration.