Blood drive supports VFD on Sept. 22
There will be a community blood drive in Nocona from 1-6 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the H.J. Justin Building.
Every donation will raise money for the Nocona Rural Fire Department. First time donors generate $100 in funding and returning donors generate $15 per blood donation.
Scan the QR code on the Nocona Firefighters Facebook page to schedule.
Boil water order issued for Old Bowie Lake area
September 9, 2025 Update – The Boil Water Advisory for City of Bowie, TX water customers at Old Bowie Lake remains in effect. Please boil any water that is being used for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. If anyone who is affected by this advisory needs bottled water, please contact the City of Bowie, TX Emergency Management Coordinator at (940) 977-4941.
Nocona City Council meets to consider budget items
Members of the Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the council chambers.
The meeting opens with the presentation of a proclamation to Brenda Murray in honor of her heroic actions on Aug. 3, 2025. Public comments follow.
The workshop agenda contains the following items:
Discuss the negotiated settlement with Atmos Energy regarding the 2025 rate review mechanism filing.
Annual review of the city’s public funds investment policy.
Discuss dispersing the hotel/motel tax collected for fiscal 2024-2025.
Discuss Nocona Economic Development Corporation (A and B) Boards to expend grant funds for signage at Sewell Uselton Insurance of $2,500.
Discuss Nocona Chamber of Commerce requests for road closures for Farm-to-Market Road 103 (Clay Street) and side streets for the Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 13-14.
Consider settling polling places, appointing election judges and a joint election agreement for the Nov. 4 general election.
Annual review and changes to the emergency action plan for Lake Nocona Dam.
Nominate candidates for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Public hearing for the 2025-26 proposed budget.
In the regular agenda, all the above mentioned items will be up for action.
The council also will consider an ordinance adopting the 2025-26 budget that includes $3,094,034 for the general fund; $322,016 for the golf fund; utility fund of $2,566,323 and budgets for the NEDC A and B of $477,401.
That budget ordinance also will ratify the property tax increase reflected in that budget which will generate 8.45% ($54,615) more in tax revenue than the prior year.
In a special council meeting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 10 there will be a public hearing on the 2025 proposed tax increase, followed by action on levying the rate of .3287 cents per $100 in taxable property. This is a 1.9% decrease from the 2024 rate of .3351 cents.
American Hat President speaks at Rural America Summit
American Hat Company President Keith Mundee was a recent featured speaker for the annual Stand Up Rural America Summit in Canyon, produced by ACCELERATION by Design, hosted by Canyon Economic Development Corporation, and presented by The High Ground of Texas.
The summit included more than 20 nationally renowned subject matter experts and advice from successful economic development practitioners. Topics were leadership, entrepreneurship, downtown revitalization, rural tourism, business retention and expansion, location tours, and communications along with tips from rural trailblazers.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – Representing American Hat Company and Bowie, Texas at the recent Stand Up Rural America Summit in Canyon, Texas were (from left): Bowie EDC Executive Director Janis Crawley and husband Joe Crawley, Bowie EDC board member Carla Swofford and husband Jon, Terri and Keith Mundee with American Hat Company, and Mayor Gaylynn Burris and husband Mark all proudly wearing their various styles of American Hat attire. (Courtesy photo)
