Boil water order issued for Old Bowie Lake area

Members of the Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the council chambers.

The meeting opens with the presentation of a proclamation to Brenda Murray in honor of her heroic actions on Aug. 3, 2025. Public comments follow.

The workshop agenda contains the following items:

Discuss the negotiated settlement with Atmos Energy regarding the 2025 rate review mechanism filing.

Annual review of the city’s public funds investment policy.

Discuss dispersing the hotel/motel tax collected for fiscal 2024-2025.

Discuss Nocona Economic Development Corporation (A and B) Boards to expend grant funds for signage at Sewell Uselton Insurance of $2,500.

Discuss Nocona Chamber of Commerce requests for road closures for Farm-to-Market Road 103 (Clay Street) and side streets for the Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 13-14.

Consider settling polling places, appointing election judges and a joint election agreement for the Nov. 4 general election.

Annual review and changes to the emergency action plan for Lake Nocona Dam.

Nominate candidates for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Public hearing for the 2025-26 proposed budget.

In the regular agenda, all the above mentioned items will be up for action.

The council also will consider an ordinance adopting the 2025-26 budget that includes $3,094,034 for the general fund; $322,016 for the golf fund; utility fund of $2,566,323 and budgets for the NEDC A and B of $477,401.

That budget ordinance also will ratify the property tax increase reflected in that budget which will generate 8.45% ($54,615) more in tax revenue than the prior year.

In a special council meeting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 10 there will be a public hearing on the 2025 proposed tax increase, followed by action on levying the rate of .3287 cents per $100 in taxable property. This is a 1.9% decrease from the 2024 rate of .3351 cents.