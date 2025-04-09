Cleburne man dies in motorcycle crash

By BARBARA GREEN

A group of four young men ages 12, 14 and 18 had their Monday afternoon of joyriding in a stolen vehicle come to an abrupt end as law enforcement gave chase and stopped them along U.S. 287 near Walmart.

The original call for a stolen 2015 Chevy Silverado came to the Bowie Police around 3:30 p.m. when an off-duty Wichita Falls sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle matching the description driving on U.S. 287 South.

Bowie Patrol Officer Michael Fonner was watching for the vehicle in the area of U.S. 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 174. The suspect vehicle had reportedly taken the State Highway 59 exit and went toward the lake going out FM 2583 (Selma Park Road). Officers saw them coming back on to the FM Road off Hanging Tree Road heading back toward town.

Fonner explained during the chase the suspect was driving on the wrong side of the road, into ditches, ran through a fence and going at a high rate of speed in town. The truck finally slowed and came to a stop in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 287 in grassy fields near Walmart. There was extensive damage to the front of the stolen truck. The officer said the chase and apprehension took about 15 minutes total.

