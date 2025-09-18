Commissioner’s court meets Monday

By BARBARA GREEN

A father urged the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees to do two things: Make sure there is funding for schools and make sure the kids are safe, and don’t stray from that.

The board has been under fire for the past month connected to pursuing criminal charges against the late Justin Kuecher, who allegedly recorded school staff when he was filing to run for school board.

Kuecher recorded some unflattering things reportedly said by some of the staff that were caught on his phone he left recording as he stepped out to get his driver’s license. He then allegedly posted that recording on social media.

A complaint was made with police and a warrant issued for the man for allegedly illegally recording the staff without their knowledge or permission. The charge was unlawful interception by electronic device.

At the August meeting, C.J. Grisham, who told the board at the Aug. 26 meeting he was a lawyer for Kuecher, accused the board of pushing his client to the point where he took his own life. According to the Montague County Sheriff’s office Kuecher was found deceased at his home on Aug. 21.

Board President Jacky Betts made a brief statement stating they encourage comment and outlined the procedures.

Brandon Helton signed up to speak about school safety. He has two children in school.

“I find it almost appalling I have to be here tonight so I won’t belittle you or run you down. I don’t agree with the action you took to vote for an arrest warrant, that is not your job here. It is to provide funding for the school and keep kids safe; in return all you have done along with some board members’ inflammatory comments brought great danger to our children,” exclaimed Helton.

