Bowie City Council meets on Tuesday
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 in council chambers.
The agenda includes the following items after items of community interest:
City manager’s report – Preconstruction conference for phase two of the sewer line replacement program and raw water pump with Hazen Professional Services.
Second reading of the ordinance amending the mobile food vendors codes and deleting other portions.
Second reading of the ordinance levying an annual ad valorem tax rate for 2025.
Approve one candidate for Texas Municipal League Region V Director from a slate of two candidates.
Public comments.
Commissioner’s court meets Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the courthouse annex courtroom.
After the consent agenda the following action items are slated:
Discuss donation from Piston Heads Auto Club of Bowie for $1,581 to toward the repairs on the county veteran’s memorial wall.
Discuss distribution of unclaimed property capital credit funds from the Texas Comptroller per the government code.
Discuss donation to Montague County Animal Rescue for the purposes of veterinary expenses and operations.
Consider payment of $400,000 to the Texas Counties Retirement System.
Line-item budget adjustment for fiscal 2025 year-end close.
Discuss shortfall in food budget for the county jail in the amount of $23,000.
Consider unanticipated revenue to the sheriff’s office of $100 from Larry Nader Jr., for National Night Out.
Consider order setting term of the commissioner’s court.
Discuss Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool Worker’s compensation Renewal.
Discuss election Systems & Software LLC, ballot on demand system, processing and services agreement.
Review memo of understanding between Montague Independent School District, Montague County Emergency Management Department, sheriff’s office and Montague Volunteer Fire Department.
Discuss abandoning 10 ft. of county 61 ft. easement on the south side of West Mill Street from North Bluff to North Morris in Montague.
Parent says BISD board was wrong in its action
By BARBARA GREEN
A father urged the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees to do two things: Make sure there is funding for schools and make sure the kids are safe, and don’t stray from that.
The board has been under fire for the past month connected to pursuing criminal charges against the late Justin Kuecher, who allegedly recorded school staff when he was filing to run for school board.
Kuecher recorded some unflattering things reportedly said by some of the staff that were caught on his phone he left recording as he stepped out to get his driver’s license. He then allegedly posted that recording on social media.
A complaint was made with police and a warrant issued for the man for allegedly illegally recording the staff without their knowledge or permission. The charge was unlawful interception by electronic device.
At the August meeting, C.J. Grisham, who told the board at the Aug. 26 meeting he was a lawyer for Kuecher, accused the board of pushing his client to the point where he took his own life. According to the Montague County Sheriff’s office Kuecher was found deceased at his home on Aug. 21.
Board President Jacky Betts made a brief statement stating they encourage comment and outlined the procedures.
Brandon Helton signed up to speak about school safety. He has two children in school.
“I find it almost appalling I have to be here tonight so I won’t belittle you or run you down. I don’t agree with the action you took to vote for an arrest warrant, that is not your job here. It is to provide funding for the school and keep kids safe; in return all you have done along with some board members’ inflammatory comments brought great danger to our children,” exclaimed Helton.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Bowie throws out food park code revisions
By BARBARA GREEN
The process to establish a mobile food vendor park area at Pelham Park was thrown out by the Bowie City Council during its meeting last week after vendors indicated they were not supportive of the process.
Along with repealing that, the second reading of the 2025-2026 budget was approved as well as the first reading of the 2025 tax rate.
This past April the city ordinances related to mobile food vendors was revamped by a committee of city officials who were trying to set up a central location for a food park on the Second Monday grounds. With this plan all vendors were required to have a permit, which was already in place, but they could only set up in the park area.
Mayor Gaylynn Burris said the state took away the permit process so there was really no need to have it and the vendors who were reportedly supportive when it went to the council in the spring, said at a following council meeting they were never asked about it, which conflicted with previous statements. With this repeal the vendors’ primary requirement is to be set up where they have permission to operate.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
