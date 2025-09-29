NEWS
Comprehensive planning hub available to public
City Manager Bert Cunningham and Public Management staff has shared the Comprehensive Planning Hub website with The Bowie News, so the public can see where the master plan is headed.
This site includes what has been completed so far, along with the preliminary findings and an assessment of current plans.
Also the public is encouraged not to forget to attend the Town Hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 in west hall of the community center. This is a come and go event to share your ideas on Bowie’s growth, housing, parks, transportation and the future of the community, which is being explored in the master plan development.
Please click on the link below.
Comprehensive Planning Hub:
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/b96011e970014baf9eeaee20aea1219a
NEWS
Chicken & Bread Days celebrating 30 years
The Bowie community celebrates one of its largest festival on Oct. 4 as the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival marks its 30th year.
Originally created to honor the late 1800s’ unique history of the Chicken and Bread Boys of Bowie, the festival has grown into a major north Texas event that launches the fall season.
While festival day is on Saturday, activities actually get underway the night before with the anniversary Sip & Stroll with me. Downtown Bowie will be filled with strollers enjoying wine and other beverages plus snacks from nearly 30 merchants and half-a-dozen pop-up vendors.
Hosted by the participating merchants and Bowie Downtown Development Board, the evening will include a downtown photo booth, live music and horse-drawn carriage rides.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Piston Heads donate to repair veteran’s memorial
Members of the Piston Heads Auto Club donated $1,581 for repairs to Montague County Veteran’s Memorial that was damaged in a wind storm last year. The court has set money aside to replace the memorial where several of the marble panels were damaged in a wind storm last year. The commissioner’s court has decided to replace the full monument. Members of the court thanked the group for its assistance. Commissioners have set aside $400,000 to replace the memorial. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Council finalizes 2025 tax rate
It took less than 10 minutes for the Bowie City Council to handle an agenda with five action items and the monthly city manager’s report.
Tuesday night the second reading of two ordinances related to mobile food vendors were passed, eliminating the proposed food park at Second Monday and eliminating the permit process, which the State Legislature threw out. Earlier this year city officials had put together an ordinance that would have required food trucks to set up in food park area on the Second Monday grounds. Several trucks owners said they were not interested in setting up in a central area. The majority indicated they would not be renewing their permit or returning to the city if this stayed in place.
The second reading of the proposed 2025 tax rate of .5430 cents per $100 in property value was approved. This has been the same rate for the past four years.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
This story has been updated with the correct tax rate of .5430 cents per $100 in property value.
