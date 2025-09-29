Comprehensive planning hub available to public

City Manager Bert Cunningham and Public Management staff has shared the Comprehensive Planning Hub website with The Bowie News, so the public can see where the master plan is headed.

This site includes what has been completed so far, along with the preliminary findings and an assessment of current plans.

Also the public is encouraged not to forget to attend the Town Hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 in west hall of the community center. This is a come and go event to share your ideas on Bowie’s growth, housing, parks, transportation and the future of the community, which is being explored in the master plan development.

Please click on the link below.



Comprehensive Planning Hub:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/b96011e970014baf9eeaee20aea1219a