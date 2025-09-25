Chicken & Bread Days celebrating 30 years

The Bowie community celebrates one of its largest festival on Oct. 4 as the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival marks its 30th year.

Originally created to honor the late 1800s’ unique history of the Chicken and Bread Boys of Bowie, the festival has grown into a major north Texas event that launches the fall season.

While festival day is on Saturday, activities actually get underway the night before with the anniversary Sip & Stroll with me. Downtown Bowie will be filled with strollers enjoying wine and other beverages plus snacks from nearly 30 merchants and half-a-dozen pop-up vendors.

Hosted by the participating merchants and Bowie Downtown Development Board, the evening will include a downtown photo booth, live music and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.