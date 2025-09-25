Easy tailgate foods that don’t need cooking

(Family Features) Tailgating season is in full swing, but not everyone has time (or space) to fire up a grill before kickoff. Whether you ’re hosting friends in your driveway, tailgating without a truck or trying to simplify game-day prep, you ’re not alone.

According to Paul Zahn, entertaining expert, fall is the perfect time to rethink the traditional tailgate menu.

“You don ’t need a grill to impress your guests – you just need the right mix of crowd-pleasers, portability and no-fuss presentation,” Zahn said. “It ’s all about creating a vibe that feels fun and elevated, without requiring hours in the kitchen.”

The makers of Hormel Gatherings products – known for their ready-to-serve party trays loaded with premium meats, cheeses and crackers – tapped Zahn to share his five go-to tips for building a no-cook tailgate spread that scores big.

1. Lean Into Local Favorites

“I love anchoring my events with a theme and what better way to celebrate your team than creating food and drinks that pay homage to them and their states,” Zahn said. “I’m talking hometown eats with a twist.”

For instance, Virginia ham fans can stack mild cheddar and honey ham between two crispy crackers, hit it with mustard and boom: instant ham-and-cheese bite. Bonus points for pairing with a local brew.

2. Make It Portable and Shareable

“No one wants to juggle a plate and a beer,” Zahn said. “Think grab-and-go.”

He loads up Hormel Gatherings trays and gets creative: caprese skewers with tomato, basil, mozzarella and salami, or “jar-cuterie” – mini jars layered with meats, cheeses and crackers. It’s a creative way to serve charcuterie without the mess, and guests love the grab-and-go convenience.

3. Sweeten the Deal

“A sweet treat always buttons up your tailgating fun so dessert is a must-have,” Zahn said, “but keep it bite-size.”

His go-to is mini doughnuts in football-themed cups with whipped cream and team-colored sprinkles. Or go seasonal with apple cider doughnuts, pumpkin cookies or mini pies.

4. Don ’t Forget the Bevs

“I love creating signature cocktails for events but no one wants to be mixing and muddling drinks when tailgating with friends,” Zahn said. “Make your cocktails the night before so you can actually enjoy the party.”

He preps mason jars of team-themed drinks (a Bloody Mary if your colors are red and black) and loads them in a cooler with sparkling waters, canned cocktails and local beers.

5. Go Big on Chips and Dips

“Dips are a no-cook crowd-pleaser, and they’re perfect for tailgating,” Zahn said.

He serves guac, hummus and buffalo ranch with tortilla chips, pretzels and veggie sticks in single-serve disposable cups – no double-dipping, no mess.

Tailgating without a grill doesn ’t mean compromising on flavor or fun. With the right no-cook lineup – and a few strategic shortcuts – anyone can host a winning party this season.

For more ideas, visit HormelGatherings.com.



SOURCE:

Hormel Foods