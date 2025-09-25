EDIBLES
Easy tailgate foods that don’t need cooking
(Family Features) Tailgating season is in full swing, but not everyone has time (or space) to fire up a grill before kickoff. Whether you ’re hosting friends in your driveway, tailgating without a truck or trying to simplify game-day prep, you ’re not alone.
According to Paul Zahn, entertaining expert, fall is the perfect time to rethink the traditional tailgate menu.
“You don ’t need a grill to impress your guests – you just need the right mix of crowd-pleasers, portability and no-fuss presentation,” Zahn said. “It ’s all about creating a vibe that feels fun and elevated, without requiring hours in the kitchen.”
The makers of Hormel Gatherings products – known for their ready-to-serve party trays loaded with premium meats, cheeses and crackers – tapped Zahn to share his five go-to tips for building a no-cook tailgate spread that scores big.
1. Lean Into Local Favorites
“I love anchoring my events with a theme and what better way to celebrate your team than creating food and drinks that pay homage to them and their states,” Zahn said. “I’m talking hometown eats with a twist.”
For instance, Virginia ham fans can stack mild cheddar and honey ham between two crispy crackers, hit it with mustard and boom: instant ham-and-cheese bite. Bonus points for pairing with a local brew.
2. Make It Portable and Shareable
“No one wants to juggle a plate and a beer,” Zahn said. “Think grab-and-go.”
He loads up Hormel Gatherings trays and gets creative: caprese skewers with tomato, basil, mozzarella and salami, or “jar-cuterie” – mini jars layered with meats, cheeses and crackers. It’s a creative way to serve charcuterie without the mess, and guests love the grab-and-go convenience.
3. Sweeten the Deal
“A sweet treat always buttons up your tailgating fun so dessert is a must-have,” Zahn said, “but keep it bite-size.”
His go-to is mini doughnuts in football-themed cups with whipped cream and team-colored sprinkles. Or go seasonal with apple cider doughnuts, pumpkin cookies or mini pies.
4. Don ’t Forget the Bevs
“I love creating signature cocktails for events but no one wants to be mixing and muddling drinks when tailgating with friends,” Zahn said. “Make your cocktails the night before so you can actually enjoy the party.”
He preps mason jars of team-themed drinks (a Bloody Mary if your colors are red and black) and loads them in a cooler with sparkling waters, canned cocktails and local beers.
5. Go Big on Chips and Dips
“Dips are a no-cook crowd-pleaser, and they’re perfect for tailgating,” Zahn said.
He serves guac, hummus and buffalo ranch with tortilla chips, pretzels and veggie sticks in single-serve disposable cups – no double-dipping, no mess.
Tailgating without a grill doesn ’t mean compromising on flavor or fun. With the right no-cook lineup – and a few strategic shortcuts – anyone can host a winning party this season.
For more ideas, visit HormelGatherings.com.
A secret weapon for family suppers
(Family Features) Turn hectic weeknights into simple, enjoyable evenings at the dinner table with a secret weapon: rotisserie chicken. Versatile, delicious and likely to leave leftovers for later in the week, it’s a perfect solution for Rotisserie Chicken Ravioli to keep your loved ones on schedule during the school year. Find more family dinner ideas from Cookin’ Savvy at Culinary.net.
Rotisserie Chicken Ravioli
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 1 package (25 ounces) cheese ravioli
- 1 rotisserie chicken or leftover chicken
- 1 head broccoli
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1-2 cups chicken broth
- 1 jar alfredo sauce
- Cook ravioli according to package instructions and set aside.
- Cut up rotisserie chicken, using as much as desired. Cut broccoli into bite-size pieces or smaller.
- In pan over medium heat, heat chicken through. Add garlic powder and onion powder. Deglaze pan with 1 cup chicken broth then add alfredo sauce and broccoli.
- Pour in remaining broth if sauce is too thick. Stir in cooked ravioli and heat through 2-3 minutes.
Answer the dinner dilemma with lasagna rollups
(Family Features) Rescue your loved ones from a dinner rut with a simple solution that answers “what’s for dinner” with an exciting, flavorful meal. These Lasagna Rollups require just one pan, making both cooking and cleanup a breeze on busy weeknights.
To mix it up even further, try adding spinach or mushrooms, swapping out ricotta for cottage cheese or any number of personal preferences.
Find more weeknight meal ideas by visiting Culinary.net.
Lasagna Rollups
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6 (1 rollup per serving)
- 8 lasagna noodles
- 1 pound hamburger meat
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 15 ounces ricotta cheese
- 1 teaspoon rosemary (optional)
- 1 jar marinara sauce
- 2 cups mozzarella cheese, divided
- In pot, boil noodles according to package instructions. Drain under cold water and set aside.
- In same pot, brown hamburger meat then add garlic powder and onion powder. Mix in ricotta cheese; rosemary, if desired; marinara sauce; and 1 cup mozzarella cheese.
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- Line baking dish with layer of hamburger sauce. Line cooled noodles on cutting board or parchment paper. Add hamburger sauce to each noodle and roll. Place lasagna rollups, seam sides down, in dish. Cover with remaining hamburger sauce and sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese.
- Bake 20 minutes.
Stress less, snack smarter
(Family Features) If back-to-school season feels more overwhelming than exciting, you’re not alone. Between adjusting schedules, planning meals and organizing school supplies, it’s easy for families to feel the pressure this time of year.
With the right strategies and simple routines, you can reduce the chaos and make it a smoother, healthier experience for the whole family.
These registered dietitian-approved ideas can help get you started:
Getting kids motivated in the morning is no small task. Start the day with upbeat, energizing music and a nourishing meal like Breakfast Taquitos, paired with Yo Quiero’s Grab & Go Guacamole, Bean Dip and Salsa, to help kids focus and make the morning routine feel more like a dance party.
2. Skip the Sandwich at Lunchtime
If your kids are tired of sandwiches – and you’re tired of wasting time on food that comes back half-eaten – try a quick and easy option that balances fiber, protein and good-for-you carbs like these Ham, Cheese and Apple Wraps made with JAZZ Apples.
3. End the Lunchbox Struggle
Use colorful bento boxes to keep packed lunches organized and visually appealing then take advantage of blueberries from Consalo Family Farms to create Blueberry Gummy Snacks, a better-for-you alternative to packaged treats that you won’t find left untouched at the bottom of lunchboxes.
<strong>4. Change the Snacking Game with Dips</strong>
While many a baby carrot and celery stick has found its way home from school lunchboxes untouched, adding Mini Cucumber Veggie Dips featuring Nature Fresh Farms Lil’ Chills Mini Cucumbers to after-school snack trays can make all the difference.
<strong>5. Prevent the After-School Meltdown with Smart Snacks</strong>
School days are long, and kids often come home hungry. Keep them satisfied and stable by setting out an After School Snack Boardfeaturing Sunset Sprinkles Snacking Tomatoes, cheese cubes, fruit and whole-grain crackers.
6. Stock Up on Convenient Snacks
Whether you’re running out the door (or just walked in from a long day), snacks that don’t require peeling, chopping or anything resembling effort like single-serve, Grab-and-Go Snacks from Del Monte, which come in flavors including Mixed Fruit, Mango Pineapple and Cherry Mixed Fruit, make it easy to choose something healthy without the drama.
<strong>7. Capture an Easy Weeknight Win</strong>
You don’t need to spend an hour cooking dinner to get something satisfying on the table. Weeknights are hectic, so focus on go-to meals that are fast, flavorful and kid-approved like these Barbecue Cheeseburger Folded Quesadillas featuring caramelized Shuman Farms Vidalia Onions.
<strong>8. Try a Healthy Evening Treat</strong>
Kids want something sweet after dinner, but many traditional desserts are loaded with added sugars. These Mandarin Popsicles made with Bee Sweet Citrus Mandarins are a fun way to satisfy that craving while sneaking in fruit.
Together, these health-conscious brands are backing the Healthy Family Project back-to-school campaign with a shared goal: inspire better habits and give back where it counts. Through a collective donation to the Foundation for Fresh Produce’s K-12 programs, they’re helping support nutrition education in schools across the country. Because when fresh thinking meets real collaboration, families win.
Visit HealthyFamilyProject.com to find more recipes that help families pack healthier lunchboxes, fuel busy afternoons and make more produce a part of everyday life.
Healthy Family Project
