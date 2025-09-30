Governor directs DPS to bolster security surrounding religious spaces

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to bolster security efforts surrounding places of worship in the wake of the escalation of violent attacks against people and places of faith across the nation. In partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, this operation will increase safety and security at churches, synagogues, and faith-based organizations in Texas.

“Places of worship are sacred,” said Governor Abbott. “We will marshal all resources necessary to safeguard our places of faith. To accomplish that objective, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to bolster security efforts to protect places of worship.”

Working alongside local and federal law enforcement partners, DPS’ security mission will be made up of Texas Highway Patrol troopers, Criminal Investigations Division special agents, and Texas Rangers supported by DPS’ Homeland Security Division to identify threats and prevent life-threatening attacks before they happen.

Texans are also reminded to use the iWatchTexas Community Reporting System – a critical resource for the public to report any suspicious activities or behaviors in and around their schools, places of worship, and communities that may indicate criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.

Anyone can report those behaviors via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org, or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report usually takes less than five minutes, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. All reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).

The iWatchTexas app is free and available for iPhone and Android. Texans are urged to download the app immediately.

Note: The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 9-1-1.