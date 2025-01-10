NEWS
Governor proclaims October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month
AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation declaring October 2025 as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month to raise awareness and educate Texans about the dangers of fentanyl to save more lives.
“Across Texas and the United States, people unknowingly make a deadly decision by taking pills laced with fentanyl and lose their lives as a result,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why I launched the statewide, comprehensive ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign to educate the public on the deadly fentanyl crisis that endangers Texans of all ages. I encourage my fellow Texans to speak openly and have meaningful conversations about the dangers of fentanyl as we recognize Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month to help save lives and fight for a future free from fentanyl poisoning.”
View the Governor’s proclamation here.
Earlier this year, Governor Abbott announced the launch of an online interactive map by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that pinpoints where Texans can acquire for free or purchase life-saving Naloxone (NARCAN) as part of the statewide “One Pill Kills” campaign. This tool will help Texans locate over-the-counter NARCAN to prevent fentanyl poisonings and help save lives.
Since the launch of Texas’ “One Pill Kills” campaign, the state has seen a positive impact in the lives of Texans. New data published by DSHS on the Texas fentanyl data dashboard shows that fentanyl poisoning deaths from July 2024 through June 2025 decreased by more than 42% when compared with the previous 12 months. The decreases come after five straight years of increases, which saw fentanyl-related poisoning deaths in Texas rise over 600% from 2019 to 2023, taking the lives of more than 7,000 innocent Texans in just four years.
NEWS
Governor directs DPS to bolster security surrounding religious spaces
AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to bolster security efforts surrounding places of worship in the wake of the escalation of violent attacks against people and places of faith across the nation. In partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, this operation will increase safety and security at churches, synagogues, and faith-based organizations in Texas.
“Places of worship are sacred,” said Governor Abbott. “We will marshal all resources necessary to safeguard our places of faith. To accomplish that objective, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to bolster security efforts to protect places of worship.”
Working alongside local and federal law enforcement partners, DPS’ security mission will be made up of Texas Highway Patrol troopers, Criminal Investigations Division special agents, and Texas Rangers supported by DPS’ Homeland Security Division to identify threats and prevent life-threatening attacks before they happen.
Texans are also reminded to use the iWatchTexas Community Reporting System – a critical resource for the public to report any suspicious activities or behaviors in and around their schools, places of worship, and communities that may indicate criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.
Anyone can report those behaviors via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org, or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report usually takes less than five minutes, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. All reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).
The iWatchTexas app is free and available for iPhone and Android. Texans are urged to download the app immediately.
Note: The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 9-1-1.
NEWS
Water on Smythe Street will be off two hours today
Water on Smythe Street will be shut off for approximately 2 hours to install a new water line. Please plan accordingly.
NEWS
Comprehensive planning hub available to public
City Manager Bert Cunningham and Public Management staff has shared the Comprehensive Planning Hub website with The Bowie News, so the public can see where the master plan is headed.
This site includes what has been completed so far, along with the preliminary findings and an assessment of current plans.
Also the public is encouraged not to forget to attend the Town Hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 in west hall of the community center. This is a come and go event to share your ideas on Bowie’s growth, housing, parks, transportation and the future of the community, which is being explored in the master plan development.
Please click on the link below.
Comprehensive Planning Hub:
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/b96011e970014baf9eeaee20aea1219a
