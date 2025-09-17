

July 19, 1961 – September 4, 2025

BOWIE – Jacobus “Jack” Arons, 64, passed away peacefully Sept. 4, 2025, after a long courageous battle with cardiac disease.

A memorial service will take place on at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Jack was born July 19, 1961, in Brantford Ontario Canda. His parents Robert Arons and Hendrika Arons settled in Northern California in June of 1968 after they initially migrated to Canada from the Netherlands. Jack was not born in Texas but loved Texas and was a proud Texan.

Jack was full of life. He loved to laugh and loved his family even more. He loved with all his heart and unconditionally. He married the love of his life, his spouse Cheri on Feb. 2, 2001. They raised two children together, Heather Reed, Liberal, KS and Jonathon Fisher, Decatur. He was extremely proud of his children and the adults they had become.

Jack believed in old-fashioned traditional values and was very conservative in his views. “Nothing in the world is free.” “Hard work pays the bills,” “Always respect women and your elders,” “Everything happens for a reason.” He was extraordinarily strong in his beliefs and inner faith. He was known to be a bit stubborn because of his beliefs.

Jack retired to Bowie in 2021 after driving a semi truck over the road for more than 30 years but never forgot the love of his profession. He was able to find deep joy in retirement with his family and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hendrika Arons.

Jack is survived by his wife, Cheri of Bowie; daughter, Heather (Mark) Reed, Liberal, KS; son, Jonathon (Cassy) Fisher, Decatur; Ggrandchildren, Cyriss, Scarlett, Christopher, Kendall and Caleb; sister, Esther (Tom) Tenney, Fairfield, CA; and numerous close friends and family members that he cherished.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Children charities were near and dear to Jack’s heart.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication