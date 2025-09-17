OBITUARIES
Thurman “Bronc” Parsons Jr.
December 29, 1961 – September 12, 2025
BOWIE – Thurman “Bronc” Parsons Jr., 64, died on Sept. 12, 2025 in Montague County.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Eagle Point Cemetery with Pastor Austin Wright officiating.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1961 in Bridgeport. to Butch and Ginger Bussey Parsons. He married Tressa Kaker on April 3, 2004. Together they built and ran B&T Excavation for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Nicklas and great-granddaughter, Leighton.
He is survived by his wife, Tressa; children, Lorri, Loni, Billy and Rob; sister, Misty; one nephew; and his grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
OBITUARIES
Barbara Ann Cable
May 31, 1940 – September 15, 2025
BOWIE – Barbara Ann Cable, 85, passed away on Sept. 15, 2025 surrounded by her family.
A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born in Whitesboro on May 31, 1940. Her parents were Kenneth Reagan Loveday and Helen Holmes Huffaker. She attended school in Whitesboro and graduated from Bowie High School.
She married Bobby Cable in 1957. She devoted her life to her husband and her four children: Kim Haralson and husband Jay, Nocona, Renee Holder and husband Charles of Fort Worth, Jeff Cable and wife Penny, Nocona and Reagan Cable and Carol, Bowie.
She was a member of the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ. She devoted her time serving and helping others. She truly lived the life of a servant. Barb will always be remembered for her heart of gold, the kindness that she showed everyone and the countless sacrifices she endured for others.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; husband and brother, Kenny Loveday.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Sue Tomlin, Bowie; four children; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Jacobus “Jack” Arons
July 19, 1961 – September 4, 2025
BOWIE – Jacobus “Jack” Arons, 64, passed away peacefully Sept. 4, 2025, after a long courageous battle with cardiac disease.
A memorial service will take place on at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Jack was born July 19, 1961, in Brantford Ontario Canda. His parents Robert Arons and Hendrika Arons settled in Northern California in June of 1968 after they initially migrated to Canada from the Netherlands. Jack was not born in Texas but loved Texas and was a proud Texan.
Jack was full of life. He loved to laugh and loved his family even more. He loved with all his heart and unconditionally. He married the love of his life, his spouse Cheri on Feb. 2, 2001. They raised two children together, Heather Reed, Liberal, KS and Jonathon Fisher, Decatur. He was extremely proud of his children and the adults they had become.
Jack believed in old-fashioned traditional values and was very conservative in his views. “Nothing in the world is free.” “Hard work pays the bills,” “Always respect women and your elders,” “Everything happens for a reason.” He was extraordinarily strong in his beliefs and inner faith. He was known to be a bit stubborn because of his beliefs.
Jack retired to Bowie in 2021 after driving a semi truck over the road for more than 30 years but never forgot the love of his profession. He was able to find deep joy in retirement with his family and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hendrika Arons.
Jack is survived by his wife, Cheri of Bowie; daughter, Heather (Mark) Reed, Liberal, KS; son, Jonathon (Cassy) Fisher, Decatur; Ggrandchildren, Cyriss, Scarlett, Christopher, Kendall and Caleb; sister, Esther (Tom) Tenney, Fairfield, CA; and numerous close friends and family members that he cherished.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Children charities were near and dear to Jack’s heart.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Maria Elena Garza
June 25, 1937 – September 5, 2025
BOWIE – Maria Elena Garza, 88, died on Sept. 5, 2025.
She was born in Coahuila, Mexico on June 25, 1937. Garza loved gardening and cooking.
She is survived by her children, Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Leticia Rodriguez Gonzalez and Claudia Rodriguez Garza; eight grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office