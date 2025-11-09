Nocona V-Ball falls in Paradise

In a tight battle for both squads, Nocona’s volleyball team gave host Paradise a battle for four sets. Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers posted wins in three of them and sent the Lady Indians home with a 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-27 loss Friday afternoon.

Maddyn Bowles got Nocona out to a 2-0 lead in game one. Paradise used an 11-point run to get out to an early lead. To their credit, the Lady Indians got back into the fray as Aubree Kleinhans served up four straight points with some help from a Raylea Bowles kill, forcing Paradise into a timeout.

Maddyn Bowles later broke serve with a kill and then served up another four points to knot the game at 18. A Raylea Bowles block and Ava Johnson’s kill kept the drive alive. Paradise went up 21-19 before Nocona broke serve and Raylea Bowles’ single point knotted the game at 21. Nocona would not get the lead back, however, and suffered the game one setback.

