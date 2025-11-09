Connect with us

Nocona V-Ball falls in Paradise

Published

19 hours ago

on

In a tight battle for both squads, Nocona’s volleyball team gave host Paradise a battle for four sets. Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers posted wins in three of them and sent the Lady Indians home with a 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-27 loss Friday afternoon.

Maddyn Bowles got Nocona out to a 2-0 lead in game one. Paradise used an 11-point run to get out to an early lead. To their credit, the Lady Indians got back into the fray as Aubree Kleinhans served up four straight points with some help from a Raylea Bowles kill, forcing Paradise into a timeout.

Maddyn Bowles later broke serve with a kill and then served up another four points to knot the game at 18. A Raylea Bowles block and Ava Johnson’s kill kept the drive alive. Paradise went up 21-19 before Nocona broke serve and Raylea Bowles’ single point knotted the game at 21. Nocona would not get the lead back, however, and suffered the game one setback.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday's Bowie News.

SPORTS

Bowie beats Bulls, 21-14

Published

17 hours ago

on

09/11/2025

By

Despite a relatively pleasant first half of weather, lightning struck many times at Jackrabbit Stadium.

Bowie senior Rayder Mann struck Bridgeport three times in the first half. Two of those were with long touchdown runs and the third was an interception to help the Jackrabbits take a 21-14 lead at halftime.

The real lightning moved in just as halftime started and caused more than an hour delay. The teams warmed up and were ready to start the second half when lightning struck a third time.

It would prove to be the end of football for the night as the coaches agreed to call the game at that point. Bowie Coach Tyler Price said he was proud of the effort by his players.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday's Bowie News.

SPORTS

Saint Jo remains unbeaten

Published

19 hours ago

on

09/11/2025

By

Saint Jo remained unbeaten for the season by beating in-county rival Gold-Burg 78-43 Friday night. Forestburg suffered a 31-14 loss to visiting Wichita Christian with Nocona taking a home loss to Electra, 46-24.

For details on other area games, pick up a copy of Thursday's Bowie News.

SPORTS

XC teams take to course

Published

19 hours ago

on

09/11/2025

By

Several county athletes took part in the Endurance House Invitational cross country meet Wednesday, Sept. 3 in Wichita Falls.

Bowie’s Brayden Willett won the varsity boys division with a time of 17:10.27, nearly seven seconds ahead of second place. Other Bowie finishers included Monte Mayfield in 19:23.58, Kellen Rater in 20:08.55, Shawn Willett in 20:09.59, Jackson Frye in 20:59.44, Austin Jones in 21:20.71, Jaxon Castro in 21:24.69, Hayden Cox in 21:25.44 and Hayden Sutton in 21:39.52.

Other Bowie runners taking part included Aydin Abbott in 23:03.33, Carson Sutton in 23:30.51, Carlos Camarillo in 24:09.45, Aiden Henry in 24:22.28, Isaiah McChesney in 26:01.38 and Jesus Lira in 26:14.34.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday's Bowie News.

