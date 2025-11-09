XC teams take to course

Several county athletes took part in the Endurance House Invitational cross country meet Wednesday, Sept. 3 in Wichita Falls.

Bowie’s Brayden Willett won the varsity boys division with a time of 17:10.27, nearly seven seconds ahead of second place. Other Bowie finishers included Monte Mayfield in 19:23.58, Kellen Rater in 20:08.55, Shawn Willett in 20:09.59, Jackson Frye in 20:59.44, Austin Jones in 21:20.71, Jaxon Castro in 21:24.69, Hayden Cox in 21:25.44 and Hayden Sutton in 21:39.52.

Other Bowie runners taking part included Aydin Abbott in 23:03.33, Carson Sutton in 23:30.51, Carlos Camarillo in 24:09.45, Aiden Henry in 24:22.28, Isaiah McChesney in 26:01.38 and Jesus Lira in 26:14.34.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.