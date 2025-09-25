NEWS
Piston Heads donate to repair veteran’s memorial
Members of the Piston Heads Auto Club donated $1,581 for repairs to Montague County Veteran’s Memorial that was damaged in a wind storm last year. The court has set money aside to replace the memorial where several of the marble panels were damaged in a wind storm last year. The commissioner’s court has decided to replace the full monument. Members of the court thanked the group for its assistance. Commissioners have set aside $400,000 to replace the memorial. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Chicken & Bread Days celebrating 30 years
The Bowie community celebrates one of its largest festival on Oct. 4 as the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival marks its 30th year.
Originally created to honor the late 1800s’ unique history of the Chicken and Bread Boys of Bowie, the festival has grown into a major north Texas event that launches the fall season.
While festival day is on Saturday, activities actually get underway the night before with the anniversary Sip & Stroll with me. Downtown Bowie will be filled with strollers enjoying wine and other beverages plus snacks from nearly 30 merchants and half-a-dozen pop-up vendors.
Hosted by the participating merchants and Bowie Downtown Development Board, the evening will include a downtown photo booth, live music and horse-drawn carriage rides.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Council finalizes 2025 tax rate
It took less than 10 minutes for the Bowie City Council to handle an agenda with five action items and the monthly city manager’s report.
Tuesday night the second reading of two ordinances related to mobile food vendors were passed, eliminating the proposed food park at Second Monday and eliminating the permit process, which the State Legislature threw out. Earlier this year city officials had put together an ordinance that would have required food trucks to set up in food park area on the Second Monday grounds. Several trucks owners said they were not interested in setting up in a central area. The majority indicated they would not be renewing their permit or returning to the city if this stayed in place.
The second reading of the proposed 2025 tax rate of .5430 cents per $100 in property value was approved. This has been the same rate for the past four years.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
This story has been updated with the correct tax rate of .5430 cents per $100 in property value.
NEWS
City hosting planning town hall meeting
The City of Bowie invites the public to attend a town hall meeting on the city’s new comprehensive planning program and offer input.
This event will be 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Bowie Community Center’s west hall. This is a come and go meeting.
The city received a $300,000 grant to prepare a new master plan covering all aspects of the community. In a meeting earlier this month, city officials and other community leaders attended a meeting to review key challenges, outline the scope and the purpose of long-range planning.
There is a 30-month timeline to complete this grant which will be submitted through the planning and zoning commission to the city council in September 2026. Citizens also can take part in a public survey connected to this planning process. It is located on the City of Bowie’s Facebook page.
This event is all about listening to citizens. Instead of a presentation, there will be stations where you can share ideas on Bowie’s growth, housing, parks, transportation and the future of the community.
