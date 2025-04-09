PV’s Kutie wins HNH Junior MB Division

Kai Kutie is a quiet, soft-spoken seventh grader at Prairie Valley. He prefers to make his voice known while on his mountain bike.

He had just gotten a new bike prior to the Hotter ‘N’ Hell Mountain riding competition last month. The new bike, and many years of training, paid dividends as Kutie won the event over 11 other riders.

Like any young person would be, however, Kutie was happy when he found out he had won in his first time competing in the mountain biking division.

