PV’s Kutie wins HNH Junior MB Division
Kai Kutie is a quiet, soft-spoken seventh grader at Prairie Valley. He prefers to make his voice known while on his mountain bike.
He had just gotten a new bike prior to the Hotter ‘N’ Hell Mountain riding competition last month. The new bike, and many years of training, paid dividends as Kutie won the event over 11 other riders.
Like any young person would be, however, Kutie was happy when he found out he had won in his first time competing in the mountain biking division.
It’s time to introduce the new BN sports editor
Hello, Montague County.
For those who don’t know, my name is Brian Smith, and I replaced long-time sports editor (and great guy) Jordan Neal July 28. It has been a fast-paced month of change here.
I come to town from Jacksboro where I worked for the Jacksboro Herald-Gazette since July 31, 2014. I did both news and sports there whereas here I will be doing straight sports.
Jacksboro and Bowie have had the good-natured rivalry in many sports. My first thought was about boy’s basketball earlier this year. The two teams met in Graham to decide the fourth and final playoff spot.
Saint Jo Lady Panthers beat Garner Lady ‘Horns
Back with a full team, Saint Jo avenged a loss to Garner three days earlier with a straight set sweep (25-21, 25-22, 26-24) Aug. 26 at home.
Lady Panther coach Kelly Skidmore said it was a hard loss to the Lady ‘Horns in a tournament but missing a starter for undisclosed reasons.
“We just had too many mental breakdowns Saturday,” Skidmore said following the 79-minute match. “We had no libero that night so we were running a different offense. We really kind of beat ourselves.”
County XC teams compete in Nocona Relays
Several county cross country teams took part in the Nocona Relays Aug. 27.
On the boys side, Bowie’s Brayden Willett won the event with a time of 15:04 .The Rabbits finished fourth as a team.
Other Bowie finishers include Kellen Rater with a time of 17:05, Shawn Willett in 17:39, Jackson Frye in 17:50, Hayden Cox with a time of 18:02, Austin Jones in 18:17, Cayson Sutton in 19:02, Jaxon Castro in 19:13, Aydin Abbott in 19:15, and Hayden Sutton in 19:26.
