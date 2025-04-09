Saint Jo Lady Panthers beat Garner Lady ‘Horns

Back with a full team, Saint Jo avenged a loss to Garner three days earlier with a straight set sweep (25-21, 25-22, 26-24) Aug. 26 at home.

Lady Panther coach Kelly Skidmore said it was a hard loss to the Lady ‘Horns in a tournament but missing a starter for undisclosed reasons.

“We just had too many mental breakdowns Saturday,” Skidmore said following the 79-minute match. “We had no libero that night so we were running a different offense. We really kind of beat ourselves.”

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.