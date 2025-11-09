Two Bowie theater students join Theatre Fest event

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Monte Thacker

Monte Thacker has no qualms about telling you he was the “kid no one liked” might be called “rotten.” His school experiences were not the best for him, but he thinks it was the influence of a few good teachers that lead him to want to “be like them” in his future.

Thacker is the newest Gold-Burg Bear as he takes over as principal at the rural school district north of Bowie. He is no stranger to the Bowie area after spending fourth-nine grade in the local school district. However, he moved to Wichita Falls after his parents’ divorce and lived with his grandparents attending Hirschi High School, where he graduated in 1984.

At 17 he went right into the U.S. Marines. He was able to test out of school early and graduate a year ahead of time. Thacker served eight years in the Marines in a Stinger Platoon. He laughs and calls it “basically anti-aircraft infantry with a missile.

“Why the Marines, as a kid I thought they were the toughest and the baddest, so you want to be part of that. I led a team into Kuwait City and got out after Desert Storm. I loved the service,” recalls Thacker.

Read the full feature in the Thursday Bowie News.