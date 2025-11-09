SCHOOL NEWS
Two Bowie theater students join Theatre Fest event
Two Bowie High School theater students have been chosen as featured performers at Theatre Fest, a gathering of theater educators from all over the state.
Those selected are Corban Word, senior, and Aowyn Word, sophomore. This fest will feature workshops, honoraria, networking and displays of the best of the best from all over Texas.
Corban is a senior varsity football and soccer player. He is a senior member of the BHS theatre troupe and co-directs junior high theater. He has won numerous acting and speaking awards, and he plans to pursue educational theater.
Aowyn is a sophomore, varsity cheerleader and soccer play, along with being vice president of the student council. She is a junior member of the BHS theater troupe and has won many acting and crew awards and has represented Bowie at the state level. She plans to pursue musical theater as a career.
April Word, theater instructor at Bowie High School, said this is a great honor and goes to the top 15 musical theater students in the state.
“We are excited to have them represent Bowie theater,” said the teacher and proud mom.
The students were viewed during their fall and summer musical performances and if chosen were asked to submit an audition video. The performance will take place in October.
SCHOOL NEWS
Monte Thacker excited for new post at Gold-Burg
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Monte Thacker has no qualms about telling you he was the “kid no one liked” might be called “rotten.” His school experiences were not the best for him, but he thinks it was the influence of a few good teachers that lead him to want to “be like them” in his future.
Thacker is the newest Gold-Burg Bear as he takes over as principal at the rural school district north of Bowie. He is no stranger to the Bowie area after spending fourth-nine grade in the local school district. However, he moved to Wichita Falls after his parents’ divorce and lived with his grandparents attending Hirschi High School, where he graduated in 1984.
At 17 he went right into the U.S. Marines. He was able to test out of school early and graduate a year ahead of time. Thacker served eight years in the Marines in a Stinger Platoon. He laughs and calls it “basically anti-aircraft infantry with a missile.
“Why the Marines, as a kid I thought they were the toughest and the baddest, so you want to be part of that. I led a team into Kuwait City and got out after Desert Storm. I loved the service,” recalls Thacker.
Read the full feature in the Thursday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
BISD approves budget, 2025 tax rate
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Independent School District Trustees approved a general fund budget of $19,220,328, and while it is $1,400,809 less than the 2024-25 budget it still has a projected deficit of $1,089,230.
Following a pair of public hearings for the budget and tax rate, the board approved the items Tuesday night.
Along with the general fund, the board also approved food service and debt service budgets. Food service is $771,377 with a possible deficit of $60,327 and debt service of $2,437,380.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
BISD trustees review ratings, enrollment
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsnonline.com
Bowie Independent School District continues to experience a decline in enrollment, despite a few increase since the first day of school.
During Monday’s board meeting Superintendent Donna Hale reported as of Aug. 18 the total enrollment was 1,452, which is up from 1,409 on the first day and 1,445 on Aug. 14.
Looking back to the first day of last year the total was 1,479, while the first day of 2024 was 1,540 and first day of 2023 was 1,603.
By campus the enrollment as of Aug. 18 was 434 at the high school, 348 at the junior high, 324 at the intermediate and 346 at the elementary.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
