Weather emergency issued
National Weather Service Fort Worth
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bowie TX, Muenster TX and Saint Jo TX until 7:00 PM CDT
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for tonight
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Montague County, TX until 10:00 p.m. tonight. Please remain weather aware.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/r3nRC4T
National Weather Service report – Expect increased thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening across the northwest half of the region. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds, especially northwest of the DFW Metroplex. The top image shows location, the bottom shows timing.
Bowie City Council meets on Tuesday
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 in council chambers.
The agenda includes the following items after items of community interest:
City manager’s report – Preconstruction conference for phase two of the sewer line replacement program and raw water pump with Hazen Professional Services.
Second reading of the ordinance amending the mobile food vendors codes and deleting other portions.
Second reading of the ordinance levying an annual ad valorem tax rate for 2025.
Approve one candidate for Texas Municipal League Region V Director from a slate of two candidates.
Public comments.
Commissioner’s court meets Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the courthouse annex courtroom.
After the consent agenda the following action items are slated:
Discuss donation from Piston Heads Auto Club of Bowie for $1,581 to toward the repairs on the county veteran’s memorial wall.
Discuss distribution of unclaimed property capital credit funds from the Texas Comptroller per the government code.
Discuss donation to Montague County Animal Rescue for the purposes of veterinary expenses and operations.
Consider payment of $400,000 to the Texas Counties Retirement System.
Line-item budget adjustment for fiscal 2025 year-end close.
Discuss shortfall in food budget for the county jail in the amount of $23,000.
Consider unanticipated revenue to the sheriff’s office of $100 from Larry Nader Jr., for National Night Out.
Consider order setting term of the commissioner’s court.
Discuss Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool Worker’s compensation Renewal.
Discuss election Systems & Software LLC, ballot on demand system, processing and services agreement.
Review memo of understanding between Montague Independent School District, Montague County Emergency Management Department, sheriff’s office and Montague Volunteer Fire Department.
Discuss abandoning 10 ft. of county 61 ft. easement on the south side of West Mill Street from North Bluff to North Morris in Montague.
