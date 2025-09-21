Severe thunderstorm watch issued for tonight

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the courthouse annex courtroom.

After the consent agenda the following action items are slated:

Discuss donation from Piston Heads Auto Club of Bowie for $1,581 to toward the repairs on the county veteran’s memorial wall.

Discuss distribution of unclaimed property capital credit funds from the Texas Comptroller per the government code.

Discuss donation to Montague County Animal Rescue for the purposes of veterinary expenses and operations.

Consider payment of $400,000 to the Texas Counties Retirement System.

Line-item budget adjustment for fiscal 2025 year-end close.

Discuss shortfall in food budget for the county jail in the amount of $23,000.

Consider unanticipated revenue to the sheriff’s office of $100 from Larry Nader Jr., for National Night Out.

Consider order setting term of the commissioner’s court.

Discuss Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool Worker’s compensation Renewal.

Discuss election Systems & Software LLC, ballot on demand system, processing and services agreement.

Review memo of understanding between Montague Independent School District, Montague County Emergency Management Department, sheriff’s office and Montague Volunteer Fire Department.

Discuss abandoning 10 ft. of county 61 ft. easement on the south side of West Mill Street from North Bluff to North Morris in Montague.