COUNTY LIFE
All-you-can-eat breakfast readied Oct. 25
The Bowie Senior Citizens Project’s All You Can Eat Breakfast Fundraiser will be served from 7:30 to10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the center located at 501 Pelham.
This fundraiser is one of the key events that helps fund the Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
Breakfast will be served up fresh with biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, coffee and juice. It is $12 for adults and $6 for those under age 12.
The Bowie Senior Citizens Project offers daily lunch for the area’s older adult residents. Guests can enjoy their meals while spending time with friends and neighbors. Each meal is made fresh every morning and includes a main course, two sides and dessert.
The suggested donation is $5 a meal, which lets the center continue to provide almost 39,000 meals to be served every year. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday and meals varies from day to day with options such as chicken fried steak, fried fish, pasta, and more. Any older adult who would like to come for lunch is asked to call by 10 a.m. to reserve a spot.
In addition to offering in-house dining, the center also runs a “Meals on Wheels” service, ensuring that seniors who are unable to leave their home can still enjoy a nutritious meal. This service is built on the generosity of the community volunteers who deliver as many as 120 meals a day.
For more information on services offered by the center or to volunteer call 940-872-4500 or stop by for a visit.
Top photo – The 2024 senior center breakfast. Bowie News photo
COUNTY LIFE
Talking Tombstone Tour on Oct. 25
The Montague County Historical Commission will host a Talking Tombstone Tour at 2 p.m. on Oct. 25.
The tour will feature the Center Point Cemetery. Several “ghostly” guests will appear to tell their stories. Some of them will include William L. Admire, Joshua C. Howard, James A. Howard, Drue W. Armstrong, Francis M. Haggard, Martha Buck-Hollars, Thomas P. Ice, Robert H. Smith and George W. Wilson.
The talks will be conducted under the pavilion. The graves of the “ghostly guest” will be marked if you choose to stroll through the cemetery and visit.
After the talks, light refreshments will be served. This will also be a time to visit and swap stories. So, bring your chairs, sit back and enjoy tales of the past, visit with friends, and take a stroll through yesterdays.
There is no charge, but donations will be accepted.
COUNTY LIFE
Halloween events around the county
Oct. 18 – 6-8 p.m., Trunk or Treat at North Central Texas College Bowie. Trick or treating across the campus and bounce houses.
Oct. 18 – Bowie Elementary Fall Festival 5-7:30 p.m. on the campus. Carnival games, bounce house, cake walk, silent auction and food trucks.
Oct. 23 – Montague School Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m., new gym. Games, bounce house, silent auction, haunted house,cake walk, bingo, sweet shop and concessions.
Oct 25 – Calvary Baptist Church Trunk or Treat, 5:50 to 7:30 p.m., church parking lot.
Bowie city-wide trick or treating is on Oct. 25. Per city ordinance it is always the Saturday closest to Halloween.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie, Nocona marching bands ready for regionals
Both of Montague County’s high school marching bands are putting in the final hours of preparation for the Oct. 18 University Interscholastic League Marching Contests.
Bowie will march at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 18 in C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton for the 3A region 7 contest. Last year the band received all ones in the contest for the fifth year in a row.
The Pride of the Tribe Marching Band of Nocona High School will perform its program “Dark Horse” at University Interscholastic League regional marching contest at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 18 in Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
Read the full story on their music and program in the Thursday Bowie News. (Top photo Bowie band at last Friday night’s game. Photo by Brian Smith)
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office