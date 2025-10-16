Halloween events around the county

The Bowie Senior Citizens Project’s All You Can Eat Breakfast Fundraiser will be served from 7:30 to10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the center located at 501 Pelham.

This fundraiser is one of the key events that helps fund the Center’s Meals on Wheels program.

Breakfast will be served up fresh with biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, coffee and juice. It is $12 for adults and $6 for those under age 12.

The Bowie Senior Citizens Project offers daily lunch for the area’s older adult residents. Guests can enjoy their meals while spending time with friends and neighbors. Each meal is made fresh every morning and includes a main course, two sides and dessert.

The suggested donation is $5 a meal, which lets the center continue to provide almost 39,000 meals to be served every year. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday and meals varies from day to day with options such as chicken fried steak, fried fish, pasta, and more. Any older adult who would like to come for lunch is asked to call by 10 a.m. to reserve a spot.

In addition to offering in-house dining, the center also runs a “Meals on Wheels” service, ensuring that seniors who are unable to leave their home can still enjoy a nutritious meal. This service is built on the generosity of the community volunteers who deliver as many as 120 meals a day.

For more information on services offered by the center or to volunteer call 940-872-4500 or stop by for a visit.

Top photo – The 2024 senior center breakfast. Bowie News photo