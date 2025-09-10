Bellevue girl’s XC win district

Bellevue and Saint Jo girls finished 1-2 at the District 18-A XC Meet at Midway High Monday

Bellevue’s Mattie Broussard won the event with a time of 12:14.35, nearly two minutes ahead of Saint Jo’s Savannah Hill’s time of 14:08.94. Hill’s teammate Abby Carter was fifth in 15:17.61.

Brylie Hager, Brittany Gill and Riley Kopp of Bellevue finished 6-7-8, respectively, with times of 15:31.78, 15:37.31 and 15:43.06. Saint Jo’s Andrea Sanchez and Kaycee Clark finished 9-10 with times of 15:55.04 and 16:03.40.

Also running for Bellevue were Brooklyn Shook in 16:13.26, Mary Grace Broussard in 16:54.27, Chloe Broussard with a time of 18:17.89 and Ella Broussard in 19:57.07. Competing for Saint Jo was Olivia Johnson in 17:47.05 and Kenzie Deweese in 17:50.69.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.