SPORTS
Bellevue girl’s XC win district
Bellevue and Saint Jo girls finished 1-2 at the District 18-A XC Meet at Midway High Monday
Bellevue’s Mattie Broussard won the event with a time of 12:14.35, nearly two minutes ahead of Saint Jo’s Savannah Hill’s time of 14:08.94. Hill’s teammate Abby Carter was fifth in 15:17.61.
Brylie Hager, Brittany Gill and Riley Kopp of Bellevue finished 6-7-8, respectively, with times of 15:31.78, 15:37.31 and 15:43.06. Saint Jo’s Andrea Sanchez and Kaycee Clark finished 9-10 with times of 15:55.04 and 16:03.40.
Also running for Bellevue were Brooklyn Shook in 16:13.26, Mary Grace Broussard in 16:54.27, Chloe Broussard with a time of 18:17.89 and Ella Broussard in 19:57.07. Competing for Saint Jo was Olivia Johnson in 17:47.05 and Kenzie Deweese in 17:50.69.

SPORTS
Bellevue sweeps past Midway at home
Finding the right fit to any team or organization is vital to success.
Bellevue’s volleyball team is undergoing that right now as District 10-A action begins. The girls suffered a tough loss in the opener against Saint Jo.
Altering rotations has helped get the ball rolling for the Lady Eagles, who have won two straight matches, including a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-16) win over visiting Midway Sept. 30. Bellevue Coach Jamie Hickey said she knows the talent is there to get to the playoffs. “We’ve had a lot of conversations to find the right fit out there,” Hickey said. “We’re working on who is the best person for the job. We’re not worried about anyone else or what anybody else does. It’s about us right now.”

SPORTS
St. Jo VB gets past Forestburg
District 10-A leading Saint Jo continued a strong showing through the league Friday with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-19 win over Forestburg.
Forestburg Coach Cori Hayes said mental mistakes was his team’s downfall.
“They’re a high caliber team,” Hayes said. “We couldn’t generate much offense in the early going. My setter had a bad day and couldn’t set where it needed to go,”
Maxey Johnson opened things with a three-point run for Saint Jo. Another three-point run by Abby Carter, with Carter adding a kill and Tatum Morman a block, extended the lead to 7-2.Jocelyn Rich’s point cut the lead to 5-8. Savannah Hill added four points, aided by a Kamron Skidmore kill, gave Saint Jo an 13-5 lead.

SPORTS
Gold-Burg loses to Vernon Northside
Steady improvement is what every coach likes to see.
In the eyes of Gold-Burg Coach Danny Forman, despite a 56-54 loss to unbeaten Vernon Northside on Homecoming night, his Bears have grown by leaps and bounds in the last few weeks.
“We took a Division I team to the brink tonight,” Forman said. “We played our hearts out tonight and that’s something I was glad to see happen.”
Gold-Burg, a Division II team, gave the Indians everything they wanted from the start, marching downfield on the opening drive. A 35-yard pass from Homecoming King Levi Hellinger to Barrett Allen and Keelyn Case runs moved the ball to the Indian 16-yard line. The Bears were hurt by a pair of false start penalties and a fumble to turn the ball on downs.

