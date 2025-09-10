Bellevue sweeps past Midway at home

Finding the right fit to any team or organization is vital to success.

Bellevue’s volleyball team is undergoing that right now as District 10-A action begins. The girls suffered a tough loss in the opener against Saint Jo.

Altering rotations has helped get the ball rolling for the Lady Eagles, who have won two straight matches, including a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-16) win over visiting Midway Sept. 30. Bellevue Coach Jamie Hickey said she knows the talent is there to get to the playoffs. “We’ve had a lot of conversations to find the right fit out there,” Hickey said. “We’re working on who is the best person for the job. We’re not worried about anyone else or what anybody else does. It’s about us right now.”

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.