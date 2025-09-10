Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Boosters to serve up spaghetti and jazz

Published

39 minutes ago

on

The Bowie High School Band Boosters will serve up a spaghetti feed starting at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 followed by a jazz band concert at 6 p.m. all in the cafeteria.
Cost is $10 per plate while supplies last. Band Boosters’ meeting to start right after the concert in the band hall.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SCHOOL NEWS

Forestburg ISD, NCTC earn large JET grants

Published

2 hours ago

on

10/09/2025

By

Governor Greg Abbott last week announced seven career training grants totaling more than $1,934,000 to seven Northeast Texas schools to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation.
These schools included Forestburg Independent School District and North Central Texas College.

Forestburg ISD: A $131,838 grant to train 33 students as welders in partnership with North Central Texas College – Gainesville.

  • North Central Texas College: A $331,656 grant to train 130 students as registered nurses.
  • Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Picture: Forestburg Superintendent Jason Briles holds the ceremonial check for the ag mechanics grant. (Courtesy photo)

Continue Reading

SCHOOL NEWS

Forestburg Longhorns crown royals

Published

3 hours ago

on

10/09/2025

By

Forestburg High School seniors Jesse Wadsworth and Alyssia Perez and Jesse Wadsworth were crowned homecoming royalty on Oct. 3. The Longhorns played Faustina Academy and had a tough loss of 66-18. See details in today’s sports. (Photo by Barbara Green0

Continue Reading

SCHOOL NEWS

Bears crown homecoming royals

Published

3 hours ago

on

10/09/2025

By

Levi Hellinger and Hallie Nelson were named Gold-Burg High School Homecoming King and Queen during ceremonies on Oct. 2. The Bears gave unbeaten Vernon Northside everything they wanted during the game but ultimately suffered a 56-54 loss. Read game details in the Thursday Bowie News. (Photo by Brian Smith)

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending