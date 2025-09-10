Boosters to serve up spaghetti and jazz

Governor Greg Abbott last week announced seven career training grants totaling more than $1,934,000 to seven Northeast Texas schools to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation.

These schools included Forestburg Independent School District and North Central Texas College.



Forestburg ISD: A $131,838 grant to train 33 students as welders in partnership with North Central Texas College – Gainesville.

North Central Texas College: A $331,656 grant to train 130 students as registered nurses.

Picture: Forestburg Superintendent Jason Briles holds the ceremonial check for the ag mechanics grant. (Courtesy photo)