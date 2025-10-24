County commissioners gather on Oct. 27

Early voting began Monday for the Nov. 4 general elections where voters will decide on national, state and local races, along with 17 constitutional amendments.

Casting your ballot early continues through Oct. 31. Applications seeking a ballot by mail are due by Oct. 24. Visit the county website at co.montague.tx.us, click on the elections tab for sample ballots, application for ballot by mail and amendment explanations, as well as locations for early voting and election day voting.

Early voting in Montague County will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20-Oct. 31 at all four locations, weekdays only.

Those locations are: Montague County annex community room, Bowie Senior Citizen Center, H.J. Justin Building in Nocona and the Saint Jo Civic Center.

Montague County has county-wide voting which means a citizen can vote at any location, not just one located in their specific precinct. Additional information on the amendments is available at the nonpartisan Texas League of Women Voters webpage at lwvtexas.org.

Extended early voting days will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, at the courthouse annex location only.

