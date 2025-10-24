NEWS
Bowie City Council agenda for Oct. 28
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 in regular session.
After the city manager’s report, items of community interest and the consent items, the panel will go into old business.
Second reading of the ordinance amending library board terms from two years to five.
Second reading of the ordinance amending the budget for fiscal 2024-25.
In new business a memo of understanding between the City of Bowie Fire Department and City of Jacksboro Fire Department will be considered.
An ordinance amending the adopted municipal budget for fiscal 2024-24 for specified funds, account and line item designations will be examined. Finance Director Pamela Woods said these were from late invoices for purchases in the previous year, but that arrived after the close.
NEWS
County commissioners gather on Oct. 27
Montague County Commissioner’s Court will conduct a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 to allow citizens an opportunity to discuss the design and rebuilding of veterans memorial monument.
The monument was damaged in March when several of the panels fell and shattered, possibly from high winds or other storm conditions.
The regular agenda will feature the following topics:
Recognition of Fire Chief Biff Huddleston of the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department.
Consider Texas Department of Transportation bridge construction, maintenance and equipment match projects for all four precincts.
Sheriff’s office acceptance of unanticipated revenue of $860 for National Night Out.
Review amended resolution for casting votes for nominees to the Montague County Tax Appraisal Board of Directors.
Consider releasing a road easement in precinct one to respective landowners and reserve easement for Atmos Energy.
Consider plat for Parker Dairy Acres Subdivision lots 1-91 on 50.915 acres in precinct one.
NEWS
Early voting now underway across Montague County
Early voting began Monday for the Nov. 4 general elections where voters will decide on national, state and local races, along with 17 constitutional amendments.
Casting your ballot early continues through Oct. 31. Applications seeking a ballot by mail are due by Oct. 24. Visit the county website at co.montague.tx.us, click on the elections tab for sample ballots, application for ballot by mail and amendment explanations, as well as locations for early voting and election day voting.
Early voting in Montague County will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20-Oct. 31 at all four locations, weekdays only.
Those locations are: Montague County annex community room, Bowie Senior Citizen Center, H.J. Justin Building in Nocona and the Saint Jo Civic Center.
Montague County has county-wide voting which means a citizen can vote at any location, not just one located in their specific precinct. Additional information on the amendments is available at the nonpartisan Texas League of Women Voters webpage at lwvtexas.org.
Extended early voting days will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, at the courthouse annex location only.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Race for mayor taking place in Bowie, Nocona
Leadership in Montague County’s two largest incorporated cities will be up on the ballot in the Nov. 4 elections.
In the City of Nocona it has been more than 18 years since there was a contested mayoral race. Longtime Mayor Robert Fenoglio opted not to run this year, leaving the ballot wide open. Two men have thrown their hats into the ring, Councilman Christopher Nunneley and Ray Gelo.
In the City of Bowie, Mayor Gaylynn Burris is running for her final eligible term of office, but she is facing a challenge from Glenda Durham.
The Bowie News invited the mayoral candidates of both communities to take part in a questionnaire about their campaigns and their lives in their cities.
Meet all four mayoral candidates in your Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office