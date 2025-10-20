Dry conditions, high winds fuel fire dangers

Voters across the state will face a lengthy ballot when they go to the polls on Nov. 4 considering 17 constitutional amendments along with local elections.

Early voting for the election begins Oct. 20 and runs through Oct. 31. Applications seeking a ballot by mail are due by Oct. 24.

Visit the county website at co.montague.tx.us, click on the elections tab for sample ballots, application for ballot by mail and amendment explanations, as well as locations for early voting and election day.

Early voting in Montague County will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20-Oct. 31 at all four locations, weekdays only.

Those locations are: Montague County annex community room, Bowie Senior Citizen Center, H.J. Justin Building in Nocona and the Saint Jo Civic Center.

